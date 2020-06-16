NAMPA — A registered sex offender claimed he was asleep when he started sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a Nampa apartment in late May, according to court records.
Coltan Cannon, 26, of Emmett, faces charges of rape, sexual battery, forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object and battery. He was arrested Thursday, and booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
The charges stem from an alleged incident on May 23, records show. At the time, Cannon was on probation for two cases out of Gem County. In the first, the 26-year-old was convicted of felony injury to child, and in the second, lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
The victim involved in the latest case said she had fallen asleep in her bed with Cannon on the floor next to her, and soon after falling asleep, she woke up to him having sex with her, records show. She told investigators her face was pushed into the mattress and his hand was around her neck.
The woman, who had taken medication that made her drowsy, said once she realized what was happening, she yelled, "Coltan, no!" She then tried to push herself up, but couldn't move and attempted to hit him, records show.
She said Cannon fell to the ground, grabbed his clothes and ran from the apartment while still undressed.
The woman had a sexual assault examination done at Saint Alphonsus, where she met with Nampa police detectives that same day. She also later confronted Cannon via text, records show.
"Confess to me what you did so I'm not feeling like I'm … crazy," she said.
In his reply, Cannon told her he had raped her, and said, "There's nothing I can do to make it up to you. I am the only one to blame and I am sorry. … I have gone back and forth in my mind all day why I did it. I still don't have an answer," according to records.
Following his arrest, Cannon also allegedly admitted to investigators that he sexually assaulted the woman as she slept, and said "he couldn't think of a reason not to have sex," but he still didn't understand why he did it.
Cannon was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Friday, and a public defender was assigned to his case. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.