NAMPA — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the state attorney general's Idaho Internet Against Children Unit.
It was the sixth arrest so far this year stemming from an Idaho Internet Against Children Unit investigation. Of the six arrests, four occurred in the Treasure Valley, with three in Canyon County and one in Ada County.
Triston Damon Kuzmic, 48, of Nampa is charged with two felony counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material by any means, according to court records. He also faces a mandatory minimum penalty stemming from a 1998 conviction for third-degree sex abuse in Washington County, Oregon, which is near Portland.
Kuzmic, who remains in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond, was arraigned via video Friday before Magistrate Judge Gregory Frates, according to the Idaho online courts repository. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20, and a public defender has been assigned to represent Kuzmic.
Scott Graf, a spokesman for the Idaho attorney general, said the investigation into Kuzmic's alleged crimes was led by the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office, an ICAC affiliate, with assistance from Nampa police.
According to court records, investigators received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 30 in reference to about "50 child sexual abuse imagery," which were located on a Google account belonging to Kuzmic.
A search warrant was executed at Kuzmic's Nampa residence Thursday — the same day of his arrest.
Kuzmic allegedly told investigators he started looking at child pornography in October 2008 after going through a divorce and losing custody of his children.
"Kuzmic defines pornography as nude and performing sexual acts. He estimates 'hundreds' of child pornography photos and 'hundreds' of adult pornography photos would be found on his phone," investigators said in court records. "He has never shared the photos (and) has never touched a real child."
On his devices, court records reveal numerous images depicting young, nude girls in sexual poses were found by investigators. Some were as young as 4 years old.
Last fiscal year, prosecutors in Idaho filed charges in more cases involving sexual abuse against children than in any other year since the state began tracking that data in 1990, state officials announced last week.
“We do not know whether these high numbers can be attributed to Idaho’s growing population, whether societal factors are somehow contributing to more sexual abuse of children, or whether there are other factors of which we are not aware,” according to a letter from Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, included with the report.