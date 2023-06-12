...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and east central Malheur Counties through 615 PM
MDT...
At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Adrian, or near Parma, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Homedale and Wilder around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Since the 1930s, the community of Emmett and all of Gem County has gathered each June to celebrate the abundance of the valley nestled along the Payette River north of the Treasure Valley. They celebrate with the region’s longest continually running festival, “The Emmett Cherry Festival.”
The Emmett Cherry Festival is always held during the second full week of June. This year's 88th edition will run Wednesday through Saturday this week.
The traditional Cherry Festival events, concerts and carnival all happen in the Emmett City Park. Other celebrations and events take place throughout the community during the week of the Emmett Cherry Festival.
Over 55,000 people are estimated to attend the event. Parking near the festival is limited, particularly on Friday and Saturday. For visitors to Emmett, a parking lot with shuttle service to the park is available at the Payette River Regional Technical Academy on Highway 16 one mile west of the bottom of the Freezeout grade.
The festival has no-cost admission and hosts many free events including nightly concerts and parades. There is no entry fee for any of the festival contests like the pie eating contest or cherry pit spitting contest.
Food concessions, vendor sales and carnival rides are not included in the free attractions.