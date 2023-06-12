Support Local Journalism


Since the 1930s, the community of Emmett and all of Gem County has gathered each June to celebrate the abundance of the valley nestled along the Payette River north of the Treasure Valley. They celebrate with the region’s longest continually running festival, “The Emmett Cherry Festival.”

The Emmett Cherry Festival is always held during the second full week of June. This year's 88th edition will run Wednesday through Saturday this week. 

