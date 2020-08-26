CALDWELL — USA BMX will host its Gold Cup Northwest Regional Championship in Caldwell, which more than 500 people are expected to attend Sept. 18-20.
Caldwell BMX, a local branch of USA BMX, told the Idaho Press it typically plans for 1,500 attendees and participants at its Northwest Regional Championship, but this year expects 500 participants with a few family members accompanying them. The regional championships typically would see competitors from throughout the Northwest and Canada but nonessential travel between the U.S. and Canada is restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be held at the Caldwell BMX outdoor track at 4700 Skyway St. in Caldwell.
Southwest District Health has categorized Canyon County in the red health alert, meaning, "communities have reached a tipping point for uncontrolled spread," according to its website. Idaho is currently in Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds plan. In that stage groups larger than 50 are allowed where physical distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.
Despite the red health alert and the rising cases in Canyon County, SWDH approved the BMX event along with Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas.
In an email to Caldwell BMX, Deanne Payne, a Nurse Home Visitor with SWDH, approved its plan for the event and suggested signage to remind people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Though Payne said in an email the event seemed appropriate, she also wrote that any activity where physical distancing can't be maintained or people from different households gather increases the risk of transmission in an area with uncontrolled community spread, and this may be compounded if participants travel in from areas with a high rate of spread.
USA BMX has outlined its COVID-19 protocols on its website. The protocols include encouraging one spectator per participant, expanding remote viewing options by streaming on Facebook Live, rigorous cleaning and sanitation, mask and temperature requirements for staff, web-based registration, and a larger staging area so riders will be spread out.