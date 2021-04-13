BOISE — Refugee families in Idaho have been preparing extra bedrooms, stocking their kitchen pantries and getting ready for their loved ones’ arrivals in the Gem State. But to the dismay of hundreds of families in the U.S. and many in Idaho, refugee flights that were booked by the State Department have been canceled over the last few months.
The cancellations come as the Biden administration is yet to sign a presidential determination that would lift President Trump's caps on refugee resettlement.
The Trump administration capped refugee resettlement numbers at 15,000, and during Joe Biden's presidential campaign he vowed to lift the cap to more than 62,500. However, without Biden's signature on the presidential determination, the U.S. will continue to cancel refugee flights to the country.
"That piece of paper that is the last thing standing in front of people looking to be resettled," said Georgette Siqueiros, spokeswoman for the International Rescue Committee's Boise office.
There are a number of clearances that refugees seeking to be resettled must have before their flights are booked, Siqueiros said, and with the canceled flights, many of those clearances will expire. At that point, the cancellations could set the refugees' status back months.
"It has had a huge impact on families here in Idaho and in Boise," Siqueiros said. "There are families here who have been given multiple dates to be reunited with their loved ones, only to have the plans change last minute. It is extremely painful for the families waiting for their loved ones."
According to a column in the Washington Post about the flight cancellations, one family in a Tanzanian refugee camp was booked on a flight to be resettled in Idaho in February and then rescheduled for another flight in March, but the second flight was ultimately canceled.
In a State Department press briefing last week, Ned Price, State Department spokesperson, said that the U.S. refugee program was left in "a state of disarray by the past administration" and that there is "a great deal of rebuilding that needs to take place in order to have a refugee program …"
Siqueiros agreed that there is a lot of rebuilding for refugee resettlement agencies to do, but she said the International Rescue Committee was ready to accept the refugees that were expected on flights to the state. She said the only delay is Biden's signature on the determination.
According to the State Department, the U.S. has only settled 2,050 refugees so far this year, and flights for 715 refugees, booked by the State Department, were canceled, the Associated Press reports.
The numbers are unsettling, Siqueiros said, but she is more concerned about the individual families dealing with this crisis.
"People wait for years for their loved ones and at the last minute, when you have it, it is taken away," she said. "And that is indescribable. I hope we can get that signed soon. We have a whole community here waiting for their loved ones."