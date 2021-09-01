BOISE — Months of delays in receiving new Census data due to the coronavirus pandemic has left Idaho’s newly convened citizen redistricting commission with a cramped timeline, but commissioners wrapped up their first meeting Wednesday optimistic that they’ll meet the challenge.
“I think we need to be expeditious and get ‘er done,” said former state Sen. Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow, who was elected Wednesday to co-chair the commission along with former state Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls.
“It’s Sept. 1 and it’s Day 1,” Davis said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
The two co-chairs said the commission will need to wrap up its work quickly enough to allow its proposed new congressional and legislative district plans to be reviewed by courts, and any needed modifications made, before lawmakers have to start changing timelines for the May primary election.
“We’ve got to hit that if at all possible,” Davis said.
That means they’ll try to come in well ahead of their 90-day limit on deliberations. But the commission still plans to travel the state and take public testimony. Members heard from two former commissioners on Wednesday that that’s key to getting the plans right. They’re scheduled to decide on travel and public hearings during their Thursday meeting; the commission is meeting all day each day through Friday this week.
“As you’re going around, listen to the people,” advised Randy Hansen, a former GOP state representative from Twin Falls who served on the commission in 2011. “The people are amazing. They will tell you what the concerns are in their particular area.”
“You’re going to be under a lot of pressure, political pressure,” said Ron Beitelspacher, a former Democratic state senator who served on the panel with Hansen. His advice: “Be friends.”
Beitelspacher, who served seven terms as a Democratic state senator, recalled how that year’s commission chair, the late former Rep. Dolores Crow, R-Nampa, “a lady with incredible integrity,” provided input to her fellow commissioners about her area of the state, but when they were about to draw some district lines in Canyon County, “She said, ‘I’m going to step out of the room, because I know who lives there.’ Well, not everybody would do that,” he said.
Idaho’s six-member citizens commission is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, and to agree on any plans, they must work together. That’s what happened with the panel Crow chaired a decade ago – the second commission appointed that year after the first failed to reach an agreement – and it’s what the latest commissioners said they’re committed to this time.
“We are really trying as a commission to row together,” said Davis, a former longtime Idaho Senate majority leader and former U.S. Attorney for Idaho.
By law, the commission can’t consider impact on incumbents or partisan political gain in drawing the new lines. They must be based on constitutionally and legally defined criteria, with the one-person, one-vote principle at the top of the list, followed by keeping counties together, preserving communities of interest and more. Population shifts over the past 10 years reflected in the newly received Census data will determine how districts must change.
Ten years ago, the newly approved plan created a dozen potential matchups among incumbents in 10 legislative districts. Many of those lawmakers opted to retire, but two, then-Sens Tim Corder, R-Mountain Home, and Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, faced off in the GOP primary. Brackett won.
Prior to 1994, Idaho legislators drew new district lines themselves. That meant lawmakers who stood to lose their own seats, and possibly stymie their own political careers, were in charge of what districts each should represent.
“Some people talk about, ‘Oh, the commission struggles, boy I wish we could go back to the good old days when the Legislature did this,’” Gary Moncrief, political scientist emeritus at Boise State University and a nationally known expert on redistricting, told the panel Wednesday its first meeting. “These people have selective memories. ... There was a fistfight between two members of the Senate in the stairwell – two members of the same party – in 1981. And what were they fighting over? Redistricting.”
“In Illinois, at about the same time, there was not a fistfight between two people, there was an out-and-out brawl that broke out in the House of Representatives and the police had to be called in,” Moncrief said.
“That was not the first or the last time there was a fight in a legislature over redistricting,” he said. “The point is those halcyon days of the Legislature doing it are not quite as dreamy as people seem to remember.”
Idaho is now one of some two dozen states with redistricting commissions, and one of just 14 that has an independent commission entirely in charge of drawing the new district lines.
“It’s not simple, as you know and as most of us will discover in the next few months,” Moncrief said.
Areas of the state with big population growth – including the Treasure Valley – stand to gain in representation, at the expense of areas that haven’t grown as fast, in what legislative analyst Keith Bybee called a “zero-sum game.” The number of legislative districts is now fixed at 35, under a constitutional amendment approved by Idaho voters in 2020, so the panel doesn’t have the option of changing the number of districts.
Moncrief said through much of Idaho history, legislative district lines were based mostly on county lines. A 1912 state constitutional amendment required one state senator per county. But major court decisions in the 1960s found that practice unconstitutional, for all states, because it resulted in unequal representation.
In 1960, Moncrief told the commission, Idaho’s legislative districts varied in population so much that one state senator represented 915 people, while another represented 93,460. “That is not one person, one vote,” he said. “That’s a pretty substantial disparity in representation.”
The Idaho House at that time also had a wide variation in its district populations. As a result, Moncrief said, “In Idaho, 27% of the electorate could actually control the majority of the seats in the Idaho House of Representatives in 1960.”
Idaho has particular challenges in redistricting, Moncrief said, some that it has in common with most western states – wide variations in population density, large geographical expanses and smaller legislative bodies – along with some unique to the state.
“It’s a weirdly shaped state,” Moncrief said. With the odd, roughly L-shape and vast areas that are sparsely populated, he said, Idaho can’t avoid having some districts that are geographically huge to match up in population to smaller urbanized areas.
“It’s just, it’s hard to do,” he said. “It’s not your fault. It’s the way the state is constructed.”
Moncrief closed with a bit of a challenge: He questioned why Idaho, like just a handful of states, has both one senator and two representatives to represent exactly the same district. Most states, he said, divide the Senate districts, so if there are two representatives, each represents half of it.
“I hear all the time now the big concern is rural representation,” Moncrief told the panel. “Well, here’s a way to help the rural representation: Split the Senate districts in half. This means that House candidates would only have to reach half the number of voters.”
That type of approach, he said, might allow some communities of interest in Idaho that now aren’t large enough to dominate a full legislative district, such as the Hispanic population, to at least be represented as the majority in a House district.
Such a change might well require changing Idaho’s Constitution, he noted; that’s what a 2001 Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found. “And I’m not sure that you guys even want to go there,” Moncrief said. “That makes your job harder. … I would like people to think about this in the future, if not now.”
Other business for the commission on Monday included getting signed in on new computers and starting to learn the online mapping system, Maptitude, Idaho uses to draft new districts. That system also is available to the public, as of Monday, and anyone who wants to can log in, try their hand at drawing legally acceptable districts, and if they want to, submit them for consideration. The program, and all Idaho redistricting information, is online at redistricting.idaho.gov.