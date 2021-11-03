BOISE — Treasure Valley issues loomed large in Idaho’s reapportionment debate Wednesday, as both Ada and Canyon county commissioners threatened lawsuits over the latest legislative district plan, and redistricting commissioners began debating whether or not it’s appropriate to continue splitting Ada County between Idaho’s two congressional districts.
“For at least 50 years we’ve been dividing Ada County, from 1971 forward,” said commission Co-Chair Bart Davis.
But the panel’s other co-chair, Dan Schmidt, said if the two congressional districts must be absolutely equal in population, “Then the question is: Which county do you split? And to me the idea that we have to draw a line through our most populous county is arbitrary, and it’s actually suspicious.”
The line between Idaho’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts long has run right through Ada County, putting part of the county with eastern Idaho in the 2nd District, and the rest with North Idaho in the 1st District. The result is that the state’s largest population center can’t dominate either of its congressional districts.
The bipartisan citizens redistricting commission began drawing new congressional district plans Wednesday, and it also reviewed input it’s received about the draft legislative district plan it released last week, dubbed L-2. That included strongly worded letters from the county commissions in Ada and Canyon counties, signed by all the commissioners.
Both letters maintained that the divisions of Ada and Canyon counties in the 35-district plan do too much slicing and dicing of some of the state’s fastest-growing urban counties, pairing pieces with more rural neighboring counties and failing to respect neighborhoods and communities of interest.
“To forestall litigation, the Board urges that you reconsider,” the Ada commissioners wrote.
The Canyon commissioners wrote, “The Reapportionment Committee fails to maintain traditional neighborhoods and local communities of interest. To forestall litigation, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners and Elected Officials, in conjunction with Ada County, urges you to reconsider adopted L-2.”
Ada commissioners had previously submitted their own proposed legislative district map, L-72, and they urged the redistricters to look to that proposal for guidance.
Their concerns, and others, caused the redistricting panel to propose an array of changes to the L-2 plan it released last week, though subcommittees still are working on the proposed changes and they’ve not yet been released as a full plan.
“We reworked a significant amount of what we had done in L-2,” reported redistricting Commissioner Nels Mitchell. “Once again, our focus is trying to keep our cities, the communities of interest, whole. And we also, at the end of the day, went back to the old numbers, because people can understand the map better.”
That means new legislative districts wouldn’t switch to different district numbers, but would be closer to what they are now.
Mitchell and fellow Treasure Valley redistricting Commissioner Tom Dayley reported that they’re redrawing lines to respond to input. “One of the things … Tom and I have been trying to avoid is splitting Garden City, because we’ve heard a lot of testimony,” Mitchell said. “So all of (District) 16 is now in Garden City. Then 15 is a similar shape to what it was before.”
Those were just some of the changes; others included pairing rural Canyon County, Wilder, Greenleaf, Notus and Parma with Payette and Washington counties; and bringing a district that includes part of Ada County plus all of Gem County to an equal balance between residents of the two counties.
“Obviously there are some nuances,” Dayley said, “but I think we did a good job.”
Mitchell noted that the proposed plan Ada County submitted would have divided Meridian among five districts, while the current draft has two primarily Meridian districts.
The redistricting commission also received a strongly worded letter from Bannock County in eastern Idaho, objecting to some of the proposed legislative district lines drawn there.
“We have an idea we’re considering, and we’ll get to work on that,” said Davis, who serves on the eastern Idaho subcommittee.
Schmidt and Commissioner Eric Redman said several lines also have been redrawn in North Idaho to respond to local input.
On the congressional district split, Schmidt argued in favor of a publicly submitted plan from Branden Durst, C-36, which doesn’t split any counties at all, and has a population difference of 102 people between Districts 1 and 2. It would divide the state between north and south, with Ada County, as a whole, joining Boise, Blaine, Custer and Clark counties in the northern District 1; and Canyon County, as a whole, joining Washington, Payette, Owyhee and Elmore counties in the southern District 2 along with southeastern Idaho.
“What C-36 does, by not having county splits, is we’re also maintaining a community of interest by not dividing Ada County as well as the city of Boise,” Schmidt said.
Mitchell said, “Unfortunately, I would say the vast majority of the negative testimony about the no-county-split maps was, well, we need to divide Boise because Boise’s too powerful or Ada County’s too powerful. Well, that’s the kind of reasoning we’re not supposed to be using … under the statute. We’re not supposed to be favoring one political group over another or disenfranchising one political group over another.”
Davis proposed his own map, a modification of another publicly submitted congressional map, C-41, submitted by Wayne Hurst. Davis altered the dividing line in that proposal to make straighter lines between the two districts through Ada County, using Highway 55, Eagle Road, Victory Road and I-84 as dividing lines. The result is a map that divides Ada County, with most of Boise, Garden City and the Hidden Springs area in District 2; while Eagle, Star and Meridian would be in District 1. “I think that’s a cleaner approach and something we ought to pursue,” Davis said. As drawn, the map showed a population deviation of one person; Davis said he hoped to adjust the lines so it would show zero.
Dayley commented, “It’s clean, and those boundaries look good.”
At Schmidt’s request, commission staffers calculated the Ada County split with the lines Davis had just drawn. They showed the county’s population divided with 234,148 of its residents in District 1 and 260,819 in District 2. “So we’ve just about split Ada County in half,” Schmidt said.
Davis said if Idaho were to get a third congressional district – which could happen in 10 years – “Then … you’re likely to see a third district, one of which subsumes all of Ada County, and you’re going to have to go in a different direction.” But until then, he said it would be less disruptive to continue the pattern of simply readjusting the dividing line westward in Ada County.
Commissioner Eric Redman cited tradition, and said, “We’re just continuing what we’ve done before.”
Schmidt said, “These are two different stabs at the goal. I think our goal is pretty clear for us. … I’d love it if we could get a no-county-split map with zero deviation, but I don’t think we can do that. I think the best we can do is 102 population deviation.” If it has to get down to zero, he said, “Then how do you want to draw that line?”
Davis said, “I find great value in the conversation that’s occurred.”
The panel is set to reconvene Thursday at 1:30 p.m. It has until the end of the month to adopt new legislative and congressional district plans, but is hoping to do so by next week.
“I think we’re kind of getting close,” Schmidt said after the meeting. “We knew going in everybody wasn’t going to be happy. … We’re trying to follow the law as best we can.”