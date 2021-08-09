The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers and blood donors to help maintain stable levels of blood supplies and emergency response personnel during the ongoing destructive wildfire season.
“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the hot temperatures and dry conditions in our area,” Ted Koenig, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana, said in a news release. “After several years of record-breaking wildfires, the Red Cross is already responding in dozens of communities, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice.”
SHELTER VOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED
The Red Cross needs volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Associate- and supervisory-level opportunities are available. The position is best suited for doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and physician assistants with a current and unencumbered license.
DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER
Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.
Those interested can email idmt.recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.
BLOOD DONORS NEEDED
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who donate throughout the month of August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine that was administered is important in determining donation eligibility.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.