NAMPA — Marianne Oxley has been donating blood for over 30 years.
But Monday was a day of firsts — she donated platelets for the first time, and was the first donor to give at the soft opening of a new dedicated American Red Cross facility in Nampa.
Oxley used to work at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, so it was very easy to stay on schedule with blood donations, she said, which can be made every 56 days. (Platelets can be donated every seven days, up to 24 times per year.) She was not certain how much blood she had donated in her lifetime, but was proud to be a long-time donor.
“It’s just a wonderful feeling to know that something I was blessed to have inside my body can help other people,” Oxley said.
The facility, located at 5280 E Franklin Road in Nampa, adds to the American Red Cross’s presence in the Treasure Valley and in Idaho; it already has a Boise facility.
The Nampa facility currently has eight beds, or places to donate at the facility, and will grow to 17, said Bryce Sitter, chief development officer for Idaho and Montana. That will make it one of the largest blood donation facilities in the nation by the volume of blood it collects, a statement provided to the press said.
The facility will collect whole blood, as well as platelets, Sitter said. Whole blood transfusions are helpful for car accident survivors and other trauma, while platelets are used in many cancer treatments, he said.
Red Cross officials have been aware of the need for a new facility for the past 5-7 years, said Nicole Sirak Irwin, American Red Cross CEO for the Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon region. The region was consistently meeting or exceeding its blood collection goals, and the region’s population has also increased significantly in that time, she said.
“There are really a lot of people here who want to donate,” Sirak Irwin said. “It was getting to be that some people were having to wait (to donate) a little bit longer than we would want.”
After evaluating the data, “it was very clear that there was a growth opportunity here,” Sirak Irwin said.
The American Red Cross will also be adding a donation facility in Twin Falls, she said. Magic Valley residents donate almost the same amount of blood as Treasure Valley residents, despite its smaller population, she said.
“I think there is something about the frontier nature of the people who live here — it’s about helping people you know,” Sirak Irwin said.
The Twin Falls facility will open in about a year, she said.
Summer is one of the slowest times for donating blood, Sirak Irwin said. Many blood drives in Idaho are hosted at churches and schools. With school out and people on vacation, donations take a hit. At the same time, it is one of the highest demand times due to the 100 deadliest days — the name for the period of time roughly between Memorial Day and Labor Day in which the region sees the most traffic fatalities. A car accident victim may need up to 100 units of blood, she said.
Donations also tend to dip around Thanksgiving and Christmas as well, she said.
“So if people are thinking, ‘what could I do?’, consider making those donations over the summer, and over the Christmas and Thanksgiving time, and that will help us keep our blood supply safe and constant.”
Donations are always considered for local needs before being shipped elsewhere, Sitter said.
Red Cross officials also recognize that the organization’s donor base is aging somewhat, and are making efforts to recruit new blood donors, Sirak Irwin said.
“We are really looking for the next generation of donors to come in and make that a tradition,” she said.
The Nampa facility is planning its grand opening for July 11 and is already accepting appointment sign-ups through its website and app.