Staff and volunteers work with donors at the new Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Nampa on Monday. In addition to the current Boise center, the Nampa center will provide another convenient location for Treasure Valley blood donors.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

NAMPA — Marianne Oxley has been donating blood for over 30 years.

But Monday was a day of firsts — she donated platelets for the first time, and was the first donor to give at the soft opening of a new dedicated American Red Cross facility in Nampa.

