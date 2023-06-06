Sound the Alarm program

Nampa homeowner Marge Colosky reads through a handout outlining how to prepare a fire escape plan after receiving a new smoke alarm from the Red Cross in 2019 as part of its nationwide program, Sound the Alarm.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press file photo

The Red Cross of Idaho will help keep families safer from home fires by installing free smoke alarms in Nampa homes and is looking for volunteers to help.

On June 9-10, volunteers will go door-to-door in Nampa neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms and sharing home fire safety information including helping families develop a fire escape plan they can practice together. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and could help save lives during a fire. On average, people have just two minutes to escape their homes safely during a fire, and working smoke alarms can make all the difference.

