Nampa homeowner Marge Colosky reads through a handout outlining how to prepare a fire escape plan after receiving a new smoke alarm from the Red Cross in 2019 as part of its nationwide program, Sound the Alarm.
The Red Cross of Idaho will help keep families safer from home fires by installing free smoke alarms in Nampa homes and is looking for volunteers to help.
On June 9-10, volunteers will go door-to-door in Nampa neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms and sharing home fire safety information including helping families develop a fire escape plan they can practice together. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and could help save lives during a fire. On average, people have just two minutes to escape their homes safely during a fire, and working smoke alarms can make all the difference.
“Every day, seven people lose their lives in home fires across the country — often because they don’t have working smoke alarms and a plan of how to escape during a home fire,” Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Barbara Weber said in a news release. “You can help change that by raising your hand and giving families the tools they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
No experience is necessary to volunteer for this event, and training and lunch will be provided. Sign up to volunteer from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. one or both days by visiting soundthealarm.org/idaho.
Nampa families are encouraged to sign up to have free smoke alarms installed in their home. Visit soundthealarm.org/Idaho or call 208-429-5800 to schedule an installation appointment.
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and account for the vast majority of Red Cross disaster responses each year. In 2022 alone, the Red Cross responded to more than 250 home fires in Idaho and eastern Oregon and helped meet 783 people’s most immediate needs following a fire by providing shelter, food, clothing and emotional support.
The Nampa Sound the Alarm event is part of a nationwide Red Cross effort to install free smoke alarms in homes in cities across the country this spring.
“This is a great community event that really can keep our families, our friends and our neighbors safe,” Weber said. “We encourage you to get involved by volunteering or signing up for alarms.”