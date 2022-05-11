The American Red Cross is offering blood donors incentives to ensure supplies are adequate during the summer.
Anyone who donates through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper, according to a news release.
Additionally, anyone who donates between May 20-31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
Donations typically dip during the summer months, the release said.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-CROSS (2767). All blood types are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, for a limited time, the release said. Plasma from routine blood, platelet and plasma donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
Individuals who have been asked to quarantine or believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to postpone their donation until they are symptom free for 10 days and feeling well and healthy.
Additionally, donors who self-identify as African American will have their donations screened for the sickle cell trait.
Donors can expect to receive antibody testing results and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor app and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities, the release said, and will adhere to state and local guidelines. Donors are no longer required to wear a face covering, but may continue to and may request Red Cross workers to wear face coverings.