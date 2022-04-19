Volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho deliver boxes of items to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contain items that will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho deliver boxes of items to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contain items that will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Veterans look on as volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho deliver boxes of items to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contain items that will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Boxes containing more than 1,200 items were delivered by volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. Many of the items will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Kelly Odell, a recreational therapist with the Boise VA Medical Center. talks with the media about how items delivered by the Red Cross of Greater Idaho, will be utilized in recreational therapy activities, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022.
Melinda Merrill, with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho, talks with the media about boxes of items delivered to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contained items that will be directed toward VA programs that supporting homeless veterans while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho deliver boxes of items to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contain items that will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho deliver boxes of items to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contain items that will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Veterans look on as volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho deliver boxes of items to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. The boxes contain items that will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
Boxes containing more than 1,200 items were delivered by volunteers with the Red Cross of Greater Idaho to the Boise VA Medical Center, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. Many of the items will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while others will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
BOISE — On Tuesday morning, the Boise VA Medical Center received a donation of over 1,000 items from the Red Cross of Greater Idaho that will support Boise VA’s recreational therapy and homeless veterans programs.
The items include art supplies, such as painting materials, as well as puzzles, and seeds that will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs, said Melinda Merrill, a board member for the Red Cross of Greater Idaho. Clothing items, such as sweatshirts and shoes, will be given to homeless veterans receiving care through the Boise VA, said Josh Callihan, public affairs officer for the medical center.
Engaging in recreational therapy activities, such as creating artwork, is a kind of “leisure-based recreation” that can help with skills such as time management, said Kelly Odell, a recreational therapist with the Boise VA Medical Center.
“Many times, that is a struggle — getting a foothold, getting in charge of your own time, your structure, day-to-day use for veterans that are going through a variety of issues,” Odell said.
The health care for homeless veterans program provides veterans with needed supplies, helps them find access to housing, and provides medical and mental health services they may need, Callihan said.
The Red Cross has a long history of engaging with the armed services, Merrill said. Clara Barton, a nurse from Massachusetts and founder of the organization, helped treat soldiers during the American Civil War, Merrill said. Today, the organization is also one of the only organizations the U.S. military works with to provide messages from home to service members in the field, and to help soldiers get home in the event of an emergency, Merrill said. And the Red Cross confers with the VA medical centers around the country to support veterans programs, she said.
The Red Cross partners regularly with the Boise VA Medical Center to provide vouchers for veterans to receive a meal while they receive care or participate in programs at the facility, Merrill said.
The Red Cross tries to keep tabs on the medical center’s needs and strives to donate whenever possible, Merrill said.
“This is just another way we can support the VA and the incredible work they do in the state of Idaho,” Merrill said of Tuesday’s donation.
The donation to the Boise VA Medical Center is the second such donation that the recreational therapy program has received from the Red Cross, Odell said.