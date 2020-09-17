The red air quality alert will continue for the Treasure Valley into Friday, with a forecast Air Quality Index of 152, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
A healthy AQI is 0-50. In the red/unhealthy range, groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors — especially children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease.
The valley's air quality has been in the unhealthy zone for several days because of wildfires throughout the West.
Outdoor burning is currently banned in Ada and Canyon counties, including in city limits. DEQ encourages residents to combine trips and errands and take other steps to limit driving time.
Use your ZIP code to find air quality updates at airnow.gov.
FIRE UPDATES
Woodhead Fire: This fire northwest of Cambridge, Idaho, started Sept. 7 and has grown to nearly 95,500 acres, destroying over 30 structures. Its cause is unknown. Containment was at 39% Thursday morning. Area evacuations are still in place, as are several road closures, including Highway 71 between Cambridge and Gateway.
"The Idaho Department of Lands is asking people to stay out of the endowment lands west of Council for their safety until further notice," according to the incident management team for the fire. "This affects about 30,000 acres that are commonly used for hunting this time of year."
Trap Fire: This fire 12 miles west of Stanley, Idaho, started Monday and has grown to 650 acres, with estimated containment by Tuesday, according to the Fire, Weather and Avalanche Center. It's led to the closure of Highway 21 from Cape Horn to Grandjean roads (about 10 to 35 miles from Stanley, respectively). A pilot car is in operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find road updates at 511.idaho.gov.