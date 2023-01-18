Midterm Election night 2022

Raúl Labrador gives an interview during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise in November 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady.

The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public records request to the Attorney General’s Office. Meridian confirmed its authenticity but did not respond to a question asking about the reaction it received after the case was dismissed.

