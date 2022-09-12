Zachary Snow 1

Zachary Snow was shot by Boise police during an incident Oct. 27, 2021, in downtown Boise. He died Oct. 30.

 screenshot/courtesy of Melissa Walton/KTVB.COM

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 11 on KTVB.COM.

In audio recordings from Oct. 27, 2021, an Ada County dispatcher can be heard talking to a Boise Police officer.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments