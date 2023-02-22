Caldwell School District (copy)

A special education instructor in the Caldwell School District has been charged with abusing her students. 

 Chris Bronson/IPT

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 21 on KTVB.COM.

Teachers who spoke to police about Kerry Black, a 45-year-old Lincoln Elementary School special education instructor accused of abusing students, said that Black began exhibiting aggressive behavior two years prior to her arrest.

Recommended for you

Load comments