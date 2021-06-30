BOISE — Most of Idaho is in a drought, vegetation is dry and temperatures are stuck above 100 degrees. The Fourth of July holiday is introducing fireworks into the mix.
In Southwest Idaho, the peak fire season tends to be from around the Fourth of July to the end of August. The danger tapers off in September.
“Looks like here in Southwestern Idaho, we’ll be getting into fire season pretty quickly. We’re starting to pick up some fires now,” said Jared Jablonski, fire information officer for the Boise District of the Bureau of Land Management. “I imagine that would only increase as the vegetation continues to dry out and it continues to get hotter and drier.”
The hot and dry have come early to the Treasure Valley this year. The high temperatures for Boise from Sunday through Tuesday were 14, 15 and 13 degrees above normal, respectively, and the "low" daytime high in the forecast for the next seven days is 98 degrees with five of those days predicted to top 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Boise was tied its record high temp for June 29 with the thermometer hitting 105, tying the mark previously hit in 2008. Temps of 100-plus degrees are in the forecast all the way through Tuesday.
As bad as it is here, it's worse in many parts of the West. As a result, fire resources have been moved to other states and areas, Jablonski said. Nationally, the United States is at wildland fire preparedness level four. Planning level four of five means multiple areas are experiencing complex fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
“The fire seasons kind of stagger … it starts earlier in the Southwest before the monsoons come and then shifts over to the Great Basin, Utah, Nevada and Idaho. California is pretty much all the time,” Jablonski said. “We can kind of juggle resources but if everything starts going at once, then it really becomes a real strain on the local resources.”
Southwestern Idaho tends to see dry thunderstorms in July and August. Dry thunderstorms or dry lightning are responsible for numerous fires throughout the West each year.Humans cause blazes too; in fact, they cause most of them. Tuesday was the five-year anniversary of the Table Rock fire in Boise, which was started by fireworks and burned almost 3,000 acres and destroyed one family’s home.
Around 80 percent of wildfires nationwide are caused by humans each year, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. Like Smokey Bear said, "Only you can prevent forest fires." And there are lots of ways you can help.
Idahoans should be careful with anything from chains on vehicles, fireworks or shooting exploding targets, Jablonski said. Vegetation like brush is “easily ignited” from one spark and grow quickly.
In the midst of a drought and a streak of triple-digit temperatures, Idaho companies and organizations are preparing in case of wildfires.
For example, SUEZ, the water utility provider for the city of Boise, has put in fire breaks to protect its infrastructure. SUEZ also covers part of Eagle and part of Meridian, according to Communications, Conservation and Education Coordinator Katie Birkenstein.
A fire break is something like a strip of gravel which breaks up the fuel for the fire.
The danger from a fire to the water utility system would be a loss of power, Birkenstein said.
“If a fire does get close, we have that fire break or that barrier so that our buildings hopefully won’t become a part of those fires,” she said.
Some of the firebreaks are at facilities like unmanned wells, she said, along with drought-tolerant landscaping.
“(Ensuring water storage facilities are full and having an extra supply of water treatment compounds) allows us to have a source of water available,” Birkenstein said. “We have a remote computerized system that we use to monitor the entire service territory and all of our equipment.”
SUEZ has implemented other preventative measures such as testing backup generators, and its crews work year round to maintain the integrity of fire hydrants throughout its service territory. That ensures those hydrants are in proper working order during the event of a fire, a SUEZ news release said.
When SUEZ gets word of a fire in its service territory, Birkenstein said the company can make sure storage facilities in the area of the fire have water to be available to fight the fire.
“If there is an even greater need, the operators can then transport water from other areas of the system where the demand isn't as high to make sure that it once again gets to that area of the fire,” she said.
As of Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Lands firefighters had reported 289 fires in the state this year that have burned more than 9,200 acres statewide.
While the city of Boise allows for the sale and use "'safe and sane fireworks' beginning at midnight June 23 until midnight July 5," many city and county governments in the state have banned fireworks.
Fireworks were banned earlier this year in unincorporated Ada County.
“The Board of Ada County Commissioners deems it appropriate under the current conditions to declare a severe fire threat sufficient to institute a fireworks ban during the current fire season,” according to a county resolution.