BOISE – In a year of record temperatures set in Boise, another key one fell on Tuesday.
With the thermometer hitting 94 degrees, a new landmark was set at the Boise Airport for Sept. 27, according to meteorologist Stephen Parker. The previous record was 92 degrees, which was established in 1957.
Parker said the hot weather in the immediate region, particularly during the summer months, is a trend that is likely going to continue.
“The world is warming. People will argue or bicker about why it’s warming. But the numbers are out there,” he said.
“This is going to be the warmest September on record, in all likelihood. … It looks like we’re going that way.”
Tuesday’s high was 18 degrees above the normal annual temperature on Sept. 27, Parker said. The high for Wednesday is forecasted for around 90 degrees as well.
There will then be a sudden turn, however, with temperatures falling into the low-to-mid 70s the second part of the week. Parker said a deep, upper-level low just off the coast is moving eastbound, which will push a cold front into the area Wednesday night.
“Right now the forecast for Thursday and Friday are both expected to be 2-3 degrees below normal,” he said. “Very big change.”
Still, temperatures will climb back into the 80s next week, right in time for October.
“We’re not just going to dive back into fall and everyone will have their jackets out,” Parker said.
Referencing the Climate Prediction Center, Parker said this winter is currently forecasted for near-normal temperatures and equal chances of precipitation.
