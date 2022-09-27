boise-zoning-1.jpg (copy)

Boise is seen from the Warm Springs Mesa in this undated photo.

 Don Day/BoiseDev

BOISE – In a year of record temperatures set in Boise, another key one fell on Tuesday.

With the thermometer hitting 94 degrees, a new landmark was set at the Boise Airport for Sept. 27, according to meteorologist Stephen Parker. The previous record was 92 degrees, which was established in 1957.

Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg

