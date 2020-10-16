BOISE — The latest coronavirus case numbers from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare show Idaho set an alarming new record on Friday, with 1,094 new cases reported statewide, including both confirmed and probable cases.
The previous high in the total daily case numbers reported by IDHW was 727 on July 15. Friday's count included 863 confirmed cases and 231 defined as probable; both of those figures are new records as well.
The state also reported six new deaths, one of them in Canyon County.
Eastern Idaho has been the hot spot of late for the spread of the virus; Madison County, with a population of less than 40,000, had 419 new cases in the past week, second only to Ada with 513. Ada County's population is more than 481,000. Madison County in eastern Idaho is home to Rexburg and BYU-Idaho. It has reported 1,838 cases to date and two deaths.
The state’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 523.
Idaho has seen 3,349 infections among health care workers thus far; and 2,174 Idahoans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring, an increase of 37 from Thursday.
Ada County reported 86 new cases Friday and no new deaths; Canyon reported 75 new cases and one new death.