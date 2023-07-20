...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 on Friday, up to 109 on Saturday
and up to 104 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Those looking to beat the heat in Ada County can look no further than the Boise River.
Tens of thousands of people have floated the Boise River this summer, and the float season is far from over. Parking and shuttle bus numbers show that over the first few weeks of the official float season, which started on June 29, visitation is up 20% compared with 2022.
On opening day, Barber Park had 124 vehicles parked to float the river, Director of Ada County Parks and Waterways Scott Koberg said.
Last weekend, both parks saw record-breaking visitation numbers.
According to a release, over 30,000 people have hit the river, floating the six-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.
The increase is something that has happened every year as more people visit and move to the Treasure Valley, Koberg said.
"The surprising thing right now is that the trajectory of the percentage increase of visitation hasn't really tapered off," Koberg said. "We're still seeing an 18-20% increase in almost every measurable data point."
During the first 18 days of this year's float season, Barber Park accommodated 11,133 vehicles, an 18% increase from 2022. Over 16,800 people rode the shuttle bus during those 18 days, which is a 22% increase from 2022. July 15 and 16 of 2023 are now the busiest days in the history of Barber Park.
"The summer heat is a pretty big contributing factor for a pretty heavy start to the season," Koberg said.
For that reason, July is typically a busy month.
"As hot as it is, the river is always pretty cold. The water we're floating on comes from the Sawtooth Mountains, it's cold water. The temperature stays in the mid- to upper 50s, lower 60 degree-temperatures," Koberg said. "But the cool thing about that intermixing area, if you're sitting on a boat or even if you just walk down the stairs at Barber Park, closer to the river, it is its own little microclimate."
In other words, people can beat the heat without getting in the river.
So, Boise's triple-digit forecast likely indicates the high river use pattern will continue during the upcoming weekend, Koberg said. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to reach or eclipse 100 degrees each day through Monday, including a near-record 107 on Saturday.
Despite the incredible number of people who have floated the river this season, Boise Fire reports that since the weekend of July 9, there has been a low call volume for river rescues, Koberg said. The Boise Fire dive team did not respond to a single rescue call on opening float day this year, compared with 14 calls on opening day one year ago.
Generally speaking, the river is busiest on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Koberg said, particularly if it's 90 degrees or hotter. People looking to rent equipment to float the river could be in for some wait times on weekends. Conversely, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the morning or early afternoon, the river is typically quieter, Koberg said.
Floating the Boise River can take over two hours, but conditions and speeds vary along the stretch. River flows have dropped below 700 cubic feet per second, which is on the lower end of the typical range during float season.
"That's probably another reason why more people might find it to be a more approachable experience just because it was almost twice this when we opened the season," Koberg said.
Patience, Koberg said, is the key to a good float experience.
"It really helps to be kind and patient to those people that are really trying their best and their hardest to make the experience a positive one," Koberg said.
