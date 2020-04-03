EAST BOISE PORT OF ENTRY, I-84: Truck drivers can’t work from home.
“Honestly, people forget what these people do daily for us,” said Allen Hodges, president and CEO of the Idaho Trucking Association, “and with these times and the virus stuff going on, these people are essential. Without these truck drivers, essentially America stops.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little agreed; he’d joined Hodge, Trucking Association Chair Michelle Miller, who owns Arlo Lott Trucking in Jerome, and a crew of others to hand out 2,000 lunches to the big-rig drivers passing through the Port of Entry and weigh station east of Boise on I-84 on Friday, and to thank them.
“I think it’s good to just show that we appreciate what they’re doing,” said Miller. “Most of ‘em go a long time without recognition, doing what they can for the country. … It truly is a great industry.”
Little stood in the mid-day chill at the port of entry, gamely handing up lunches and sodas to every driver and passenger, thanking them and telling them to stay safe.
“A lot of the restaurants are closed down, and some states have closed their rest areas,” Little said in a break between trucks. “Where do these guys stop? Where do they get a lunch, dinner, breakfast, have a shower?”
Turning to hand a lunch to a driver who, like Little, was wearing a cowboy hat, Little said, “How ‘ya doing, partner? Stay safe!”
The truckers answered with thumbs-ups, their own thanks and “God bless.”
Hodges said the event came about because the association had several meetings and events that are currently on hold, including The Idaho Truck Driving Championships, coming up in May, from which the winner goes on to compete nationally; and a big safety conference for the Rocky Mountain area that’s set for McCall in July.
“We, like everybody else, have had to cancel some events,” said Hodges, who worked for a timber company before he took over as president of the ITA, and is a former semi-truck owner-operator himself. “I asked the board, and said, ‘What about thanking the truck drivers, because they’re out on the road risking their health and welfare to make sure that our necessities and foods are on the shelves in these times?’”
The board was enthusiastic. “It sort of blew up – in a good way,” Hodges said with a grin.
In just 48 hours, the group raised $19,500. It started with members contributing, and then “the emails ended up getting shared” and Realtors and other non-members donated as well, Hodges said.
“We got to support a small business in town, Deli George,” he said. “They said it was the biggest order they ever had – we picked it up this morning.”
Keith Grimm, general manager at Deli George on Broadway, said, “Yeah, it was the biggest – the biggest single box lunch order. Two thousand lunches is quite a bit!”
Grimm said when the association first started calling about the idea, it was thinking 100 to 300 lunches, “which we just do that all the time, that wasn’t even a thing,” Grimm said. “And then after they started getting everyone involved, it grew.”
Grimm said he and his crew stayed late Thursday and opened Deli George, which normally opens at 10 a.m., at 4 a.m. on Friday to get all the lunches made up and ready to go.
“We do office catering and stuff like that quite a bit already, and obviously in this climate we’re not doing a lot of that, so we had some time to get ready for this,” Grimm said.
He said the deli had gotten some calls from families of drivers with thanks. “It kind of gave us a little bit of that experience of what they’re going through right now, having to meet all these deadlines of getting all this stuff shipped everywhere,” he said. “They’re just putting in these very long days. It was on our end just a little taste.”