Reclaim Idaho signatures (copy)

Reclaim Idaho supporters gather for a rally on the steps of the state Capitol on July 6.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 13 on IdahoEdNews.org

Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and a recent campaign to boost education funding, has launched a petition against school vouchers in anticipation of the upcoming legislative session.

Recommended for you

Load comments