BOISE — Reclaim Idaho announced Thursday that it’s suspended its online signature drive to get a school-funding initiative on the November ballot, even as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on the state’s appeal in a federal lawsuit over the initiative drive.
Reclaim had won its lawsuit in federal court, getting a second chance at the ballot, but the state appealed successfully to the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of a district court order allowing electronic signature-gathering for safety during the pandemic. In view of that, both sides said the court case was moot, as there wasn’t time for a full appeal of any 9th Circuit ruling to the Supreme Court before Idaho’s Sept. 7 deadline to finalize ballots for the November election.
“We had the law … and I think the facts on our side,” attorney Deborah Ferguson told a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit. “But it was really stopped dead in our tracks with the Supreme Court’s stay. Quite simply, it’s a matter of we have the law and the facts, but we’ve run out of time.”
Luke Mayville, founder of Reclaim Idaho, said the drive was suspended after the Supreme Court’s stay was issued July 30; it had collected nearly 9,000 signatures online. The group is now exploring whether to bring back its initiative for the 2022 ballot. “It’s not off the table,” Mayville said.
9th Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson of Idaho noted that when the stay-home order hit, forbidding in-person signature-gathering for the ballot measure, Reclaim Idaho “got the runaround” from the state, with the governor saying only the secretary of the state could provide answers, and the secretary of state pointing back to the governor.
Nelson told Deputy Idaho Attorney General Robert Berry, “Let me make a kind recommendation that in preparation for 2022, you might want to get Attorney General Wasden involved and think through these issues in the attorney general’s office a little more carefully, because I don’t think we’re getting an answer to whether the governor has authority” to allow electronic signature-gathering, which is what the district court allowed Reclaim Idaho to pursue. “I think that’s a pretty fundamental question,” Nelson said. “That’s going to be a pretty weak argument if this case comes back in 2022.”
Reclaim Idaho is the same grassroots group that sponsored the successful Medicaid expansion initiative; it uses all-volunteer signature gatherers. This time, it was pushing a new “Invest in Idaho” initiative proposing to raise income tax rates on corporations and the wealthy to generate $170 million a year for public schools, reducing the need for local supplemental property tax levies. It’s the exact opposite of what Idaho lawmakers have been doing in recent years; they’ve been gradually lowering both the individual and corporate income tax rates, saying the moves provide tax relief and make Idaho more competitive, as more and more Idaho school districts have begun relying on frequent, voter-approved supplemental levies to fund basic school operations, from teachers to textbooks.
The statewide stay-home order for the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t lift until the deadline for submitting signatures to qualify the measure for the ballot on April 30.
The group had asked both Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney to make accommodations to allow their signature drive to continue safely during the stay-home order, but both refused. At the U.S District Court level, Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled that the state had violated the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by doing so.
The state appealed to the 9th Circuit, and also filed an emergency motion for a stay of the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court, in a 4-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, granted the stay, and extended it to cover time for the state to appeal any 9th Circuit ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and for the high court to act on that appeal.
Berry, in written arguments submitted to the Court of Appeals, said it was the pandemic, not the state’s actions, that halted the petition drive. He compared the situation to “that of a quarterback who is shockingly injured in the third quarter. The come-from-behind football team does not get a do-over because the quarterback’s unexpected injury prevented it from utilizing the fourth quarter the way it had planned.” The state maintained that Idaho laws allow only in-person signature-gathering. “The at-issue statutes are viewpoint-neutral and even-handed, applying to all initiatives regardless of their subject matter or position, which weighs against finding a severe burden,” Berry wrote.
Mayville said in a statement Thursday, “It is disheartening to see the governor fight tooth and nail to defeat an initiative for K-12 funding. This is an initiative that promised to save Idaho from deep cuts to the K-12 budget, and it’s an initiative that the vast majority of Idahoans support.”
The group pointed to poll it commissioned in August of 2019 that found strong support among Idahoans for the ballot measure. Only corporations and those earning more than $250,000 would have faced tax increases.
The 9th Circuit panel, which also included judges Mary Murguia and Johnnie Rawlinson, took the case under advisement after hearing the arguments Thursday.