Idaho’s state parks system will be celebrating Eagle Island State Park’s 40th anniversary as well as outdoor recreation in the state this Saturday.
Idaho State Parks and Recreation will host a RecFest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday; it will include food trucks, fishing, recreation lessons, demonstrations, activities, giveaways and more, according to a press release from the parks department.
Entrance to the park and fishing will be free on Saturday. Idaho Fish and Game will provide fishing equipment, instruction and bait from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Idaho Outdoor Recreation Festival is a perfect opportunity to learn about and experience Idaho recreation firsthand,” the press release said. “Whether you’re an avid adventure seeker, or new to recreation, you will find great recommendations and instruction on taking advantage of Idaho’s outdoors.”
The exhibits will highlight some of the recreational opportunities Idaho has to offer. Visitors may peruse booths from organizations including the Idaho Trails Association, the U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Falconers, Idaho Boating, REI, Idaho Fish and Game and others.
Eagle Island State Park is a 545-acre park west of Boise, bordered to the north and south by the Boise River, according to the Parks and Recreation website. It features a swimming beach, grassy picnic area and more than five miles of trails for horseback riding, hiking or walking. There is also a waterslide and 19-hole disc golf course.