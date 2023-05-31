Eagle Island State Park

Eagle Island State Park is a 545-acre park west of Boise.

 Photo provided by Eagle Island State Park

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho’s state parks system will be celebrating Eagle Island State Park’s 40th anniversary as well as outdoor recreation in the state this Saturday.

Idaho State Parks and Recreation will host a RecFest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday; it will include food trucks, fishing, recreation lessons, demonstrations, activities, giveaways and more, according to a press release from the parks department.

Recommended for you

Load comments