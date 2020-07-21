BOISE — Organizers trying to recall Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council Member Lisa Sánchez are considering a lawsuit after their request to gather signatures electronically was turned down by the Ada County clerk and the Boise city clerk.
Late last week, Joe Filicetti, a lawyer leading the recall campaign, sent a request to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and the Boise City Clerk’s office requesting permission to gather signatures remotely due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the public health order McLean signed requiring social distancing. He also cited a recent order from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals requiring Idaho to allow Reclaim Idaho to collect electronic signatures for its current push for a ballot initiative to increase education funding.
The group’s request was turned down both by Ada County and the city due to a lack of legal authority to make that change, according to McGrane. He said even though Reclaim Idaho has been able to get permission to gather signatures in this way, the situations are not the same.
“Most likely it would take a judge’s order to do it,” he said. “There are some pretty distinct differences between (Reclaim Idaho and the recall petitions), but in terms of my authority and the city’s authority we don’t believe we have the authority to make that decision, which requires the paper petitions.”
Filicetti said he is talking with a legal team associated with the recall effort to consider a suit to earn them the right for electronic signature gathering; he doesn’t know exactly if or when it would proceed. However, he disagreed with McGrane’s assessment that the Reclaim Idaho situation and his group’s was different.
“I read through the Reclaim Idaho decision and it’s right down the line for us,” he said.
Reclaim Idaho launched its ballot initiative in the fall of 2019. In his decision, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill held that the state had violated the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by not allowing a safe way for the group to continue its drive, which was already halfway to the number of signatures required when it ceased campaigning for in-person signatures because of the pandemic and statewide emergency order.
Winmill ordered state officials to either certify Reclaim Idaho's measure for the November ballot as-is, or allow the group another 48 days of online signature-gathering, the same number of days it lost to the shutdown order.
Gov. Brad Little appealed Winmill’s decision to the full bench of the U.S. 9th Circuit, which is scheduled to have oral arguments early next month. The state also applied for an emergency stay from the U.S. Supreme Court, which has not responded.