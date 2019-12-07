When Michael Orr and his family planned to move back to California roughly five years ago, he drove until he found where it felt like home. He, his wife and son ended up in Paradise, California.
Last year, all of their belongings were destroyed in the deadliest fire in California’s history, and the family's two dogs and cat were killed.
Orr, 50, did not dwell on the belongings lost at his home when the Camp Fire rolled through part of northern California's Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, destroying nearly 90% of structures, and killing 85 people, the highest death toll from a wildfire in California's history.
He drove until a new place felt like home.
By February, the family of three ended up in Emmett, near farmland and away from any tall trees.
"I just stay half an hour away from the trees," Orr said. "Trees burn. Farmland doesn't burn that well."
Orr's family wasn’t the only one to relocate after the November 2018 Camp Fire. Former Paradisians have since relocated to every state except two — North Dakota and Maine, said Colette Curtis, senior management analyst for the town of Paradise. The majority found new cities in California to live, she said.
However, about 30 to 40 families have found new homes in the Treasure Valley, Orr estimated. Roughly 120 former residents of Paradise and surrounding towns impacted by the Camp Fire gathered Nov. 16 at Powderhaus Brewing Company in Garden City to reminisce about old times and make new friends.
When the fire broke out, the population of Paradise was about 27,000. Now, the city’s population is estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000, Curtis said.
As the city of Paradise works to rebuild all that was lost a year ago, some former residents decided starting over in a new place was the best way to move forward.
RELOCATING
Dan and Linda Solari had lived in Magalia, about five miles north of Paradise, for 27 years. Dan Solari spent the last several years before the fire working as a landscaper. The closest a fire had ever got to them before the Camp Fire was in 2008 when a wildfire was coming at the city from all three sides, said Dan Solari. That time, they only received an advisory about a nearby fire.
But in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2018, the Solaris, Orr's family and thousands of others had to evacuate. The Solaris had been at home that morning. They were one of the few who actually got a call to their landline telling them to evacuate.
Linda Solari recalled her sister once giving her advice to, during fire season, pack photos and important documents into one box. She grabbed the box she previously prepared from the spare room and took a few other pictures sitting on tables and packed them in her car. Dan Solari loaded up his guitars into his work vehicle, and the couple took their cat.
They did, however, forget to bring any change of clothes. They said they also left behind old artwork Dan Solari painted over the years, and countless memories.
When they returned in December, few household items had survived the fire.
"At the time it was devastating," Linda Solari said. "You just have to have a good mindset."
"If you don't, you're just going to go under," said Dan Solari.
While they stayed in nearby Oroville, California, with a family friend, the couple used vouchers at a thrift store they received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Dan Solari, who loved playing with an Etch A Sketch as a child, saw one in the store. He sketched out the word “Restart" and took a photo.
"And that's pretty much what it is — your Etch A Sketch of your life," he said. "It was shaken and just started over. You either put the Etch A Sketch away and don't try, or you just start redrawing."
In January, the two visited their daughter and son-in-law, who had relocated from the fire-damaged area to Eagle. What was meant to be a weeklong visit turned into a monthlong stay and culminated with the purchase of a house in Caldwell.
By February, the Solaris had resettled. The city of Caldwell reminded them of what the San Francisco Bay Area used to be, they said. Back when they grew up there, the area had more orchards and farmland — similar to what can be found in Caldwell today.
Good insurance helped the Solaris get back on their feet with life’s necessities.
But the Orrs were not as fortunate with insurance, Orr said. They didn't restock on certain nonessentials, such as a TV stand, until the start of this month, over a year after the fire.
"We're rebuilding from scratch," he said. "It's not easy, but I have a different perspective on life (now)."
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1rCyXTAiGYiQFrMdhGt0SwYHxsS1RDSop&ll=35.94943663758612%2C-100.14319036234042&z=2
A website, called Camp Fire Survivors, includes the many stories of victims of the fire. A map shows the locations where people have ended up. Those who relocated to the Treasure Valley now live in areas including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and Emmett.
Orr has since written three books, including "Burn Scar," which talks about the Camp Fire and its aftermath.
"Our story doesn't really have an ending yet," Orr said. "You know … there's still thousands of people living in trailers and tents."
Michael and Christy Orr have nestled into a small neighborhood surrounded by farmland in Emmett now. Their 7-year-old son, Tristan, attends elementary school. The family has mainly focused on recovery from the fire in the past year. Michael Orr said he has also used the time as an opportunity to "chase his dreams," focusing heavily on writing.
REBUILDING PARADISE
In all, only about 1,200 houses survived the Camp Fire in the city of Paradise. About 530 residential permits have been obtained, and other residents still live in trailers on their properties temporarily until permits can be obtained to rebuild, Curtis said.
A study done earlier this year by USA Today found that houses built after the updated California Building Codes in 2008 had a better chance of surviving wildfires. Only 350 homes were built in Paradise after that code and half survived. The other nearly 19,000 structures built around 1970 or before were destroyed, according to the report.
The city has since passed codes aimed at making buildings more safe, such as not allowing combustible materials within five feet of a house, Curtis said. For example, if a home had a wooden fence, it would have to be a different material within five feet of the house.
In Curtis' opinion, for those who have never traveled to Paradise, there wouldn't be many obvious signs a fire roared through the city a little over a year ago.
About 200 businesses — including grocery stores, hardware stores, a library and a theater — have reopened. The majority of debris is cleaned up now and the city is in the process of removing standing burnt trees, Curtis said.
The decrease in the town's population presented a struggle for businesses reopening, she said. But they've been able to make do so far by holding events like the town always has, Curtis said.
Paradise hosted its summer farmers market, which drew its biggest crowd in recent years, Curtis said. In the fall, people from Butte County and beyond joined Paradise in celebrating it's annual Johnny Appleseed Days.
“I think a lot of people elsewhere think Paradise is destroyed and gone … but it really is not,” she said.
For those who fled from the destruction, they know it’s not the same town.
Orr and the Solaris have visited several times since the fire. Returning the first time to see the destruction was painful. They've found that many who have moved to other areas, including the Treasure Valley, do not want to talk about what was lost in Paradise — instead, they want to move forward.
In the Solaris house in Caldwell, a sign on the fireplace mantel reads, "Don't look back, you're not going that way."
Orr visited Paradise in November for a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of the fire and all the lives lost.
"It doesn't look like the same place. It doesn't feel like the same place, and the community is gone," Orr said. "So this last trip back was kind of, maybe, closure."
"If I keep looking back, I'm never going to be moving forward," Orr said. "I need to move forward, and that's what we're trying to do here."