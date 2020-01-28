BOISE — The housing and rental markets in Ada County are hot, and the trend of rising prices for residential real estate in the Treasure Valley will not stop any time soon, according to Boise real estate experts. And that means homes under $200,000 are disappearing from the market, fast.
The Ada County Assessor's Residential Real Estate Symposium put a group of real estate professionals in the same room as Ada County government officials so they could discuss challenges and trends in the county's housing market.
Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade has been putting on the symposium for much of the past decade in an effort to bring together the real estate community and county government so they can better understand the vagaries of the market in Ada County.
"We bring in people who are active in the market — the ones who are making it happen," McQuade told the crowd gathered at the Jan. 23 event.
Front Street Brokers CEO, author and radio host Mike Turner discussed whether the rapid rise in home prices in the valley will be sustainable.
"The short answer is, 'No,’" Turner said.
"It's having a huge negative impact on the people who live here, and home prices are going to continue to rise. … As long as demand stays strong, we will continue to see prices going up," he said.
The median price of a house in Boise has skyrocketed, Turner said.
In 2007, the median home price in Ada County was $250,000, but in 2019, that number reached $354,405, according to data gathered by Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
Over 50% of homes sold in Ada County were sold at a price under $200,000 from 2004 to 2007, and during the recession from 2007 to 2012, that number was 65%. But in 2019, the percentage of homes sold in the Treasure Valley for under $200,000 was 2.5%, according to Turner.
"It gets to a point where that's a disappearing market altogether," Turner said.
People obviously want to buy a lower-priced house, Turner said, and homes under the $200,000 mark go fast. The problem is the supply for homes in that price range is almost non-existent.
The Boise Bench, where those cheaper homes could once be found, has almost no housing supply on the market, said Turner.
There's a high demand in the rental sector as well, according to a presentation by First Rate Property Management President Tony Drost and the company's Leasing Team Leader Julie Tollifson.
First Rate is a Boise-based leasing agency with clients around the Treasure Valley. Using data collected from the properties they own and the properties they tend to that are owned by their clients, they saw an average rent increase of 5% in 2019, while vacancy rates in their properties were at just over 1%.
"In 2020, I predict the rental market to continue trending in the upwards direction. While the aggressive increases last year may lead to a plateau in rental rates, it is unlikely due to Idaho's lack of government regulation in the industry," a report by Tollifson said.
The rise in both home and rental prices is a problem in the valley, mostly because wages have remained stagnant in comparison to the drastic jump in property values. Boise experienced the largest drop in affordability in the nation over the past five years, according to a Jan. 15 report National Association of Realtors. The median sales price of single-family homes in Boise leaped by 75% from $172,900 in 2014 to $303,100 in late 2019. But in the same time frame, the median family income only grew by 18%, from $62,000 to $73,101, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman.
"How we tackle affordability is going to be a huge conversation over the next few years," Turner said. "If you think it's noisy now, it's going to get a lot noisier in the future."