Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — After hearing a story about designing a city from scratch, the third graders at Nampa’s Owyhee Elementary School had some questions.

They wanted to know more about the city of Nampa's inner workings.

Readers Becoming Leaders

Owyhee Elementary School third-grader Jace Gregor looks over his workbook during a League of Idaho Cities Readers Becoming Leaders program event in Nampa on Friday.
Readers Becoming Leaders

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling answers questions from third-grade students during a League of Idaho Cities Readers Becoming Leaders program event at Owyhee Elementary on Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments