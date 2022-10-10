NAMPA — After hearing a story about designing a city from scratch, the third graders at Nampa’s Owyhee Elementary School had some questions.
They wanted to know more about the city of Nampa's inner workings.
“Why did you want to be mayor?” one of the girls asked Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, a special visitor and the book's reader.
“That’s a really good question,” Kling responded. “I wanted to be a mayor because I like helping others and serving others.”
Kling read the students the book, "Friends City," last week as part of the Readers Becoming Leaders program, organized by the League of Idaho Cities. The organization is the nonprofit arm of the Association of Idaho Cities. Leaders across the state read the book to third grade classrooms, and the kids receive workbooks that promote STEM education, according to a press release from the association. Following the presentation, students get to see public works equipment, such as sewer trucks that can unblock clogged pipes, said Kelley Packer, executive director of the association.
This is the second year of program, and additional visits are planned throughout Idaho during the fall. Last week, the program visited other local schools, including Van Buren Elementary in Caldwell, Anser Charter School in Garden City, and Carberry Elementary School in Emmett.
"Friends City" follows a group of people who recognize needs in their community and respond to them. The friends decide they want leaders to guide decision-making for their city, so they organize an election and vote for a mayor and city council. Students learn from reading the book that residents’ taxes help pay for city services. Other milestones include the friends building a city hall, funding a parks and recreation department, a garbage service to haul away trash to the dump, and the creation of a city library.
Kling paused often to ask questions of the students, such as what the role of police officers is in a city, and whether the students had ever been to the Nampa library. Most students raised their hands.
During the question-and-answer session, one student asked what working at city hall was like.
“It’s a building with a number of offices in it,” Kling said, “and then we have our city council chambers in there where the city council meets and we make a lot of decisions. It’s a pretty cool place.”
Following the reading, students got to enter a sweepstakes to possibly win $100 for classroom supplies, and filed outside to hear from city workers and see city equipment. One worker brought a bucket truck, with an extendable arm and bucket for reaching traffic lights and heights up to 43 feet.
The other worker brought a tractor with both a back-hoe attachment and a loader bucket, useful for digging trenches and road resurfacing work.
The students asked some questions, and watched the bucket truck's arm get raised, lowered, and moved around.
Inspiration for the program came from a similar program in Florida, Packer said. Packer wants to spark an interest in city operations and encourage kids to contribute their vision for better cities at an early age.
“This is kind of our first introduction to cities and what’s involved with the hopes that they will remember when they get into middle school and high school that little picture that was painted for them, and that gets them excited about being involved in their youth advisory council, and that also then translates into future leaders for this great state,” Packer said.
Nampa has a mayor's teen council for 9th through 12th graders that meets twice monthly and facilitates activities and events, such as seatbelt education, Special Olympic Idaho Winter games, and Clean Up Nampa, according to the group’s page on the city website. When Packer started in her role, there were about 12 youth advisory councils in the state, and now they are close to double that, she said.
Youth engagement with city affairs can also help parents become more active residents, Packer said.
“(We're) just trying to educate our youth and hopefully they can help educate their parents on what actually happens in the cities and how they can help resolve issues and encourage their parents to be part of that solution or solutions moving forward,” she said.