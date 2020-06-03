NAMPA — The digital readerboard outside a Mountain West Bank in Nampa was altered by an unknown party sometime Tuesday afternoon, according to the company.
The first line of the sign read, “#BlackLivesMatter,” and the second, “F- — State Violence.”
Dan Price, president of Mountain West Bank, said the message only appeared for a matter of minutes before the correct information was displayed on the sign. The readerboard soon was powered off.
In that brief time span, passersby were still able to take photos of the sign at the 12th Avenue Road branch. Several of these images have since been shared on social media.
One Facebook user wrote, “I have zero respect for a business who has a sign like this. Shame on you Mountain West Bank!!! This is by my house not just a random photo pulled from the internet.”
Another user wrote, “Meanwhile, in Nampa, ID,” with several laughing emojis. The post garnered more than a thousand shares and hundreds of likes on Facebook in 24 hours.
Price said the readerboard, like all of Mountain West Bank’s digital signs, is managed by a third-party vendor. Bank officials will approve a specific slogan, pass that information to the vendor and then it will appear on the sign.
This enabled officials to ensure no Mountain West Bank employees were responsible, Price said. He added the vendor also was confident the message wasn’t written by one of its workers.
Price said both groups are still trying to determine how the message appeared, who is the culprit and what can be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Until that point, the readerboard will remain off.
“It’s really unfortunate,” Price said. “That was a non-authorized message, and we took it down as quick as we saw it go up.”
Price said signs at other Mountain West Bank locations in the Treasure Valley and across Idaho were not affected.