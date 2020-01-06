Here are lawmakers' and others' reactions to Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address Monday:
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was pleased. “The 3.75% no-gimmick budget – that’s an austere budget. I think it’s going to go over fine,” he said. “It’s been a while since anyone proposed a 3.75% budget. It’s appealing to me. I need to take a more close look at it. It’s appealing to me if we can touch all the bases that have been described.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I was certainly very happy to hear him renew his support for education, and I was excited to hear him support criminal justice reform.” Rubel said she was also pleased by Gov. Little’s talk about clean air and water, but she hopes that wasn’t “just words” and that the budget will back up that commitment. Little’s proposed budget for the Department of Environmental Quality, for example, shows a 2.35% reduction in general funds from this year. “We have some real problems with water quality in the state,” Rubel said. “Our agencies are pretty lean, and DEQ is very, very lean.” Rubel said she’s worried that Little’s directives to state agencies to trim 1% from their current-year’s budgets and 2% next year could cut needed services amid a growing population. “It’s hard to believe that there won’t be some pain coming from those cuts,” Rubel said. “This is just fallout from tax cuts we couldn’t afford.”
State Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra was strongly supportive of Little’s remarks following the speech, though the governor proposed about $23 million less in state funding for public schools next year than she had requested. She praised his focus on public education at all levels as one of the central priorities of his proposed budget, especially his pitch to spend $30 million to increase teacher pay over the next several years (she had requested $40 million). “Education is his top priority again so it was very exciting to hear what we will be working on this session,” Ybarra said immediately following the speech. “We do have a teacher shortage and I commend the Legislature and the governor for looking at ways to maintain our veteran (teachers) in the state of Idaho and I think it is a step in the right direction.”
Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, called Little's emphasis on mental health care for children in public schools "the single most exciting thing" in the address. “I'm particularly interested in children, so the fact that he is putting some thought into trauma-informed care for kids in school is really great,” she said Monday.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, chair of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee, said, “I really actually like what the governor is proposing. It’s an approach that is both conservative and wise. You reduce where appropriate, you increase spending where appropriate. I think he’s interested in fulfilling his campaign promise on the sales tax on food, and I think he demonstrated that today. I think as we go forward in the session we’ll have a real go at taking care of that.”
