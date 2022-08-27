Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Garden City

A multi-story residential building rises east of Veterans Parkway near the entrance sign to Garden City on Friday.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City has a lot of good stuff going for it, and its future is bright — if it chooses to act now.

That was the one of the main takeaways at a presentation by members of the Urban Lands Institute to Garden City leaders Friday morning. Members of the institute — real estate and planning experts from around the country — visited the city for five days and conducted over 100 interviews with local stakeholders to present initial findings and recommendations for city improvements, and to create a report offering recommendations and resources for the city going forward.

Garden City

A new residential/retail building along Adams Street In Garden City on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments