ADA COUNTY — Ada County now has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in a woman younger than 50 years old.
The woman is isolated in her home and recovering well, according to a news release from Idaho’s Central District Health. Her symptoms have not required hospitalization, and she indicated she may have acquired the coronavirus through travel, but has no known association with previous cases.
As of this morning, Idaho is now reporting a total of seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a state website set up to report information about the virus. That’s an increase from the five cases confirmed as of Saturday.
A total of 353 people have been tested for the illness, according to the site, and 37 people are being monitored.