Lawmakers Sued Intern Assault

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse in 2022 in Boise.

 Brian Myrick /Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The rape survivor of former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger has filed a federal lawsuit against him and another former legislator, Priscilla Giddings, for violating her First Amendment rights.

Von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August 2022 for raping a 19-year-old woman known as Jane Doe in 2021, when he was 39. Prosecutors said the former lawmaker invited the Statehouse intern to dinner and then back to his Boise apartment, where he sexually assaulted her.

ID Legislature returns

Rep. Priscilla Giddings speaks in her own behalf on a house ethics committee report involving her at the Idaho State Capitol in November 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments