BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Brent Whiting and Randall Grove to Idaho’s Third Judicial District on Tuesday.
The district serves Canyon, Owyhee, Payette, Gem, and Washington counties, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“Both Grove and Whiting have long-standing relationships with the people and laws of Idaho,” Little said in the release. “I look forward to these appointees continuing to promote justice and ethics in our judicial system as they serve.”
Grove will fill the vacancy in the district created by legislation in the 2021 regular session, while Whiting will fill the vacancy created from the retirement of Judge George Southworth, the release said. Southworth was appointed by Gov. Butch Otter in 2013.
Grove, a Nampa resident, has worked for the Canyon County Public Defenders Office since 2014, and has practiced law for more than 30 years, the release said. He graduated with a law degree from the University of Washington.
“I much appreciate Gov. Little providing me with the opportunity to serve in a position I have long sought,” Grove said in the release. “I will serve the litigants of the Third District with dignity, integrity, and respect.”
Whiting received his law degree from the University of Montana, and has practiced law in Idaho Falls for 18 years.
“I am grateful to Gov. Little for trusting me with this appointment,” Whiting said in the release. “I look forward to serving the great people of Canyon County and the Third Judicial District with fairness and respect.”
