NAMPA — Community members will host an event next month at the Ford Idaho Center in support of Idaho police officers.
The Law Enforcement Appreciation Celebration and Rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5, according to organizers. Tickets prices start at $10, and all proceeds will benefit local law enforcement charities. Food also will be available.
"Our goal is simple," Joe Anderson, lead organizer and vice president of The Buckner Company's Boise office, said in a press release. "We are showing local law enforcement that we appreciate their sacrifice to keep us, our families, our neighbors and our communities safe."
Keynote addresses will be given by Gov. Brad Little and Darrin Porcher, a former New York police lieutenant and U.S. Army officer, who travels the country as a police tactics expert witness, according to the release. Paul Butler, a 27-year law enforcement veteran and police chief from South Carolina, will be master of ceremonies and offer closing remarks.
The event also will feature Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, as well as country musician Levi Blom and his band.
Organizers said only about 20% of the Idaho Center's indoor arena will be used to accommodate for physical distancing, so it is recommended that people buy tickets early, which are available at amplifythe99.com. Face coverings also are encouraged.
Anderson said he wants officers in Idaho to know they are valued and appreciated.
"We had a domestic abuse situation in our neighborhood this past August, that involved a man waving a gun and pointing it at people," he said. "Police came in force and made sure our neighborhood was safe and then risked their lives to go in and apprehend this man. Thank God for these brave officers! My family and I felt safe."
The rally comes at a time of a growing push nationwide for police reform, prompting protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country, including in Boise.
"It is important our communities and officers around the state maintain healthy, productive working relationships," Little said in a statement sent to the Idaho Press Tuesday. "This event will provide an avenue for discussions around practical training and community outreach."
Basterrechea, who was asked by Anderson to speak at the event, said unlike some departments in the nation, the Meridian Police Department has seen additional support from residents during this time. The October event is another example of that, he said, and recognizes all Idaho law enforcement, not just one agency.
"I think one of the good things we've always done in this Valley is that we've been ahead of the curve on policing in a lot of different ways as far as tactics go, as far as maintaining community relations, and it shows," he said.