Friday’s news conference was the first time the police department had publicly addressed the media since the shooting. A common belief among members of the crowd was that the lack of information released is an indication that the Boise Police Department is hiding something. It’s unclear if a specific organization set up the rally.
“We want them defunded,” Sasha said. “We want our money going towards solutions that actually help people: housing, health care, good paying jobs, especially mental health care...we don’t want people (expletive) murdering our communities and shooting them in the (expletive) head anymore.”
No officers were injured during the incident; the officer who shot the suspect, identified as Officer Chance Feldner, will be placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation. Boise Police are planning on releasing body camera footage when it is available for release, Winegar said.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a3240b11-7fff-0f6e-2a46-39f09f1dd0d6”}“Saturday’s shooting in downtown Boise was a tragedy for the Wasson family, it was a tragedy for everyone who witnessed that incident, everyone who was involved,” Winegar said at the press conference. “We are committed to investigating what happened and to ensuring that there is integrity and accountability in the process.”{/span}
The issue is one happening across the United States, Jenny Martindale said. Most people, like Martindale, heard about the rally on social media.
”The community came together because we’re sick of it,” Martindale said. “I want the entire state to be aware of what a lot of marginalized people, young people, poor people, have to deal with from the police.”
What began as a quiet rally erupted into shouting matches across Capitol Boulevard.
Toward the start of the rally, an altercation took place across the street from City Hall, where a handful of Idaho Liberty Dogs and community members stood holding police flags. The altercation began, according to the Liberty Dogs, with a woman ripping down one of their flags as she walked by. The woman, who identified herself as Korena, wasn’t comfortable giving her last name to the press.
”I was walking and they made me mad, and they called the police on me and there we go,” Korena said.
Sasha claimed the Liberty Dogs assaulted him and screamed profanity at them several times. Most people at the rally were not involved in the skirmish.
“I respect the police department,” Helen Pearce said. “I think that 99% of them are out there doing a wonderful job. I don’t even think this was the case of a bad apple or something like that, I’m sure it was an accident, and I’m sure he’ll feel bad about it for the rest of his life — but it still shouldn’t have happened.”
When manslaughter occurs in a regular situation, there’s accountability, Pearce said.
”I think we should have some accountability here,” Pearce said. “I think that the situations in which lethal force should be used are very few and far between, and this wasn’t one of those situations.”
The Boise Police Department’s Use of Force Procedure says that the criteria for using force includes the nature and extent of the threat posed by the suspect, the severity of the crime, attempts by the suspect to evade arrest by flight, and environmental considerations. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
“Cops don’t have the right to play God. No matter what the circumstances are, it’s not right,” Korena said. “It’s not their job to determine whether or not that person gets to wake up at their family.”
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com