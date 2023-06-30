Support Local Journalism


BOISE — On Friday, around 100 people gathered at Boise City Hall, rallying for the man who was shot by police in downtown Boise last Saturday.

“We want accountability,” a man who identified himself as Sasha said. “These police are unaccountable. The city won’t hold them accountable, and so it’s time for citizens to hold them accountable.”

Boise Police offers updates, says it will investigate fatal shooting
About 100 people gathered Friday at a rally for Payton Wasson, who died Sunday after being shot by a Boise police officer. 

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

