BOISE — A rally held in opposition to Idaho's mandatory minimum sentencing laws will be held Saturday afternoon on the steps of the state Capitol.
The event, which starts at 1 p.m., was organized by Rob Easter, a nontraditional student in his 50s at Boise State University.
Easter told the Idaho Press "Rally to Right the Wrong" is part of his senior capstone project, which aims to involve both the student's future profession and the greater community. He came up with the idea for it this summer, and has been arranging since the start of the school year.
Easter, who hopes to become a substance abuse counselor after his graduation in December, said there are currently about 10,000 people incarcerated in Idaho's prison system, with a majority, nearly 85%, suffering from a substance use disorder.
Idaho's minimum sentencing laws were added in 1992 for drug trafficking, which is defined as possession of large amounts of the listed drugs — such as marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine — based on the amount involved. Since then, Easter said the state's drug offenses per capita has risen 640%, leading to stark increases in the amount of people being incarcerated, and in turn, corrections spending.
Easter said he believes these laws have taken the authority and discretion away from judges when they sentence someone. Rather, he suggests "it is time to put the focus on treatment and not warehousing," and allow the courts to work on a case-by-case basis. The leftover tax dollars could then be put toward the state's education and infrastructure budgets instead of prison facilities, he added.
"Our money could be put to better use," Easter said. "I just think these mandatory minimums aren't fair, and I'm not alone."
The rally will include several speakers who have been affected by and/or are knowledgeable on these sentencing laws, including:
- Ilana Rubel, the current house minority leader for the Idaho Legislation and author of the article, “Time to Right a Wrong: Idaho Must Reform it’s Draconian Drug Sentencing Minimums”
- Monica Forbes, the CEO of Recovery United and executive director of P.E.E.R. Support
Easter said those wishing to attend are expected to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, and masks will be available as well. There also will be information on the different state legislators and their associated district, so people contact them and ask for new laws to be passed in the 2021 session.
"We're not twisting any arms; we are just presenting what we know as the facts," Easter said. "Drug addiction is a disease, it's a medical condition, and we don't put people in prison for diabetes or autism. … I think if somebody is offered treatment and they have that chance to take it, I think that's something we should look at."