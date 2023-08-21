Support Local Journalism


Idaho has felt moderate effects from Tropical Storm Hilary, which made significant impacts in Southern California and other parts of the southwestern United States.

According to Jackson Macfarlane, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, the “core moisture of the storm” in the immediate region accumulated in eastern Oregon — 1.5 inches of rain fell near Ontario and nearly 2 inches of rain accumulated east of Baker City and west of McCall.

Rain reaches Boise

A pedestrian walks under an umbrella along Main Street in downtown Boise as light rain falls across the Treasure Valley on Monday morning.

