Pedestrians walk through a light rain across State Street in downtown Boise on Monday. There were 0.4 inches of rainfall in Boise and 0.7 inches of precipitation in Caldwell, a direct result of Tropical Storm Hilary which hit the southwestern United States with force.
Idaho has felt moderate effects from Tropical Storm Hilary, which made significant impacts in Southern California and other parts of the southwestern United States.
According to Jackson Macfarlane, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, the “core moisture of the storm” in the immediate region accumulated in eastern Oregon — 1.5 inches of rain fell near Ontario and nearly 2 inches of rain accumulated east of Baker City and west of McCall.
Boise saw 0.4 inches of rainfall and Caldwell received 0.7 inches of precipitation.
Macfarlane said that the strongest wind gusts observed regionally approached 50 mph south of Twin Falls.
Forecasters also added that the threat of flooding in the Pacific Northwest was highest across much of southeastern Oregon and the west-central mountains of Idaho.
Macfarlane added that there will likely be another push of moisture on Tuesday “that could be more stormy and less widespread showers.”
Last week, Les Colin with the National Weather Service in Boise said that Sunday showers were a result of monsoon weather that can come to the Treasure Valley during the summer months.
Monday’s rain, however, was the direct result of the tropical storm, he said.
Hilary was a Category 4 hurricane that built steam off of Mexico’s Pacific coast late last week. Typically, such hurricanes move to the west and northwest, although this one headed directly north and became the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
The last time a similar weather pattern came to the Treasure Valley was Sept. 11, 1976, as a result of Tropical Storm Kathleen.
“This is definitely very rare. It’s not often we get a flow pattern that gives us a huge stream of tropical moisture in mid-August,” Macfarlane said.
Farther south, Hilary swept people into swollen rivers, toppled trees onto homes and flooded roadways as the massive system marched northward Monday, prompting flood watches and warnings in more than a half-dozen states.
Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm, one of several potentially catastrophic natural events affecting California on Sunday. Besides the tropical storm, which produced tornado warnings, there were wildfires and a moderate earthquake north of Los Angeles.
So far, no deaths, serious injuries or extreme damages have been reported in the state, though officials warned that risks remain, especially in the mountainous regions where the wet hillsides could unleash mudslides.
As Hilary moved east into the neighboring state of Nevada, flooding was reported, power was out and a boil-water order was issued for about 400 households in the Mount Charleston area, where the only road in and out was washed out. The area is about 40 miles west of Las Vegas.