Thursday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Nampa — Celebration Park, 9:30 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Ada County Commissioners candidate forum, 2 p.m., hosted by Meridian Chamber of Commerce. Available on Facebook and YouTube.
Online — Can’t Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Epic Reads — Five Authors in Conversation, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Joseph — Live Stream Series, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Online — Virtual Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel — Happy Hour, 6 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Eagle — Identifying Rare Books, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane. City of Eagle Parks and Recreation.
Race for the Steaks
The seventh annual Race for the Steaks, hosted by the Idaho Beef Council, is now Raising the ‘Steaks’ on Nutrition and Health. Registration fees will equally support the Beef Counts program benefitting The Idaho Foodbank and the Treasure Valley YMCA, with $20 going to each organization. The Beef Counts program provides a much needed, high quality protein for food insecure Idahoans, according to a press release.
Like many community events, this annual race, which typically ends with a delicious steak dinner at the finish line, will be scheduled with runners participating virtually in 5K/10K distance options, and completing their course Oct. 19-24. The deadline to report results reporting is Oct. 25.
Race packs this year will include items with a total value of over $30, which includes a race T-shirt, free finger steaks from Big Jud’s, a free beverage voucher from Sockeye Brewing Company, a trio of The Grill Dad’s “Tuxedo Spice Blends” from Spiceology and an assortment of “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” cooking guides and accessories, the release stated.
Registration details are available at RaceForTheSteaks.com.
“The best part about this race is that it can take place wherever you like to run or walk, and the money raised through registrations will support the Beef Counts program benefiting The Idaho Foodbank and the Treasure Valley YMCA,” T.K. Kuwahara, CEO of the Idaho Beef Council, said in the release. “The donations to the Beef Counts program will be matched by Agri Beef, providing 98 three-ounce servings of beef for each registration.”
“We want to thank our enthusiastic racers who have been part of Race for the Steaks for years,” he added, “which is why we are having some exciting race pack prizes for participants thanks to our Idaho ranching families and some of our very supportive sponsors.”
Book It!
Join a virtual conversation on literature with fellow book lovers, book club members and author Elaine Ambrose at Garden City Library Foundation’s Treasure Valley Book Club Lunch and Share on Oct. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. A $20 registration fee will support “Bells for Books” and other library programs for adults and children. For more information or to register, contact gcpl.foundation@gmail.com or Sue at 208-340-9450.