Two bats found at separate locations in Canyon County have tested positive for rabies, according to Southwest District Health officials.
One bat was found on the ground, alive, outside of an apartment complex. The other bat was found dead on the ground in a resident’s yard.
Bats are the only natural hosts for rabies in Idaho and should always be avoided, Southwest District Health said in a news release. While most bats do not carry rabies, reports of rabies-positive bats are prevalent from March through November each year. Public health officials see an uptick in exposure calls from late August through September when Idaho bats are often migrating, the release said, adding that no area of Idaho is considered rabies-free.
The bats with rabies in Canyon County bring this year’s total of rabies-positive bats in Idaho to 13; there were 17 last year.
The most common ways people may encounter a bat is when a pet finds a bat in the yard, brings one into the home or a bat enters a home through a small opening or open windows or doors, the release said. People may also wake up to find a bat in the room and cannot be sure they were bitten or not while they slept. Whenever possible, a bat found in an area (inside or outside) where people or pets may have been exposed should be captured and submitted for rabies testing, the release said.
Without the proper medical management, rabies is a fatal viral illness. People should call their health care providers promptly if they believe they may have been bitten or scratched by a bat, the release said. Medical therapy administered to people after an animal bite or other exposure is extremely effective in preventing rabies.
To protect yourself and your pets, public health officials recommend these guidelines:
• Never handle a bat with your bare hands.
• If you have had any direct contact (especially if you have been bitten or scratched) with a bat or wake up to find a bat in your room, safely capture the bat while wearing thick gloves and then seek medical advice immediately.
• Call your local public health district about testing a bat for rabies. If it is determined that you or your pet may be at risk of rabies, the bat can be tested for free through the state public health laboratory.
• If you must handle a bat, always wear thick gloves.
• If you find a bat outdoors on the ground away from any kind of roost that appears to be weak, sick or injured, and unable to fly, do not handle the bat with bare hands. Make sure the bat is safe from people, pets and natural predators, then contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for guidance.
• If the bat is dead, it should be safely handled with gloves and double-bagged and sealed in clear plastic bags. Once complete, call Southwest District Health Environmental Health Division.
• Never put a live bat in a freezer to kill it.
• Contact your local Idaho Department of Fish and Game office about bat-proofing your home. Maintain tight-fitting screens on windows.
• Vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets and horses. Even indoor pets risk exposure to rabies if a bat gets into a home. Household pets and other animals can also be exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly normally.
• Teach your children to avoid bats and to let an adult know if they find one.