NAMPA — Former U.S. Congressman Raúl Labrador was hired by Skaug Law firm in Nampa, according to a press release from the firm.
Labrador served on the U.S. House of Representatives for Idaho from 2011 to 2019. He opted not to seek another term in office to run for Idaho governor in 2018, where he lost to Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary election. Labrador currently serves as the chair of the Idaho Republican Party.
Labrador was the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. He also served for eight years on the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources.
Skaug Law is a local law firm in Nampa led by former City Councilman Bruce Skaug. The firm represents clients in cases of personal injuries. As a former attorney, Labrador will expand the firm’s practice areas to include immigration and criminal defense.
“I’m delighted to work with Raúl,” Skaug said in the press release. “Our attorney team now includes a former U.S. Congressman, a former judge, former president of Nampa City Council, former insurance defense attorneys, former county prosecutors and a Marine officer attorney who served two tours in Afghanistan.”
Prior to his service in Washington, D.C., Labrador worked for an immigration law firm in Boise. In 2000, he started and managed a law firm with offices in Boise and Nampa where he practiced immigration and criminal law.
Labrador told the Idaho Press that he was working for a company in government relations prior to taking the job. He said he wanted to return to his law practice to work with individual clients again.
Labrador would not say whether he or Skaug Law representatives were the first to reach out about a job opportunity. But he said that he has known Skaug for several years, and they both have a mutual respect for each other, with similar backgrounds in law and public service.