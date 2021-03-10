A federal appeals court reversed a lower court’s decision granting two Ada County deputies qualified immunity in a 2013 excessive force case.
The original case involved an Idaho State Police trooper, as well as two Boise Police Officers and numerous responding officers, though Monday's ruling applies only to the deputies, attorneys for both the city of Boise and the victim, Lee Arthur Rice II, said.
In the incident, Rice, of Nampa, was tripped, forced to the ground and beaten on Interstate 84 near Boise after being pulled over for failing to signal for a full 5 seconds before changing lanes.
On Dec. 26, 2011, Rice, who is Black, was driving with his family when Idaho State Police trooper Janet Murakami stopped his vehicle. According to court records, she made an urgent call for backup after Rice refused to exit the car or give her his driver’s license and registration, instead asking to speak with Murakami’s supervisor.
Records showed that two officers pulled Rice out of the car, then tripped him as they led him to the rear of his vehicle, causing him to fall to the ground face first. Officers pinned him down and handcuffed him, then several repeatedly struck and kneed him, wrenched his arms and shoulders, and twisted his fingers, causing him long-term physical injuries and emotional distress, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit wrote in its opinion published Monday.
According to court records, more than a dozen officers responded to Murakami's call with lights and sirens.
The appeals court in Portland, Oregon, reversed summary judgements issued by U.S. District Judge Lynn B. Winmill that dismissed excessive use of force claims against Ada County Sheriff’s deputies Dale Morehouse and Nick Shaffer on the basis of qualified immunity. While Boise police officers Jeffrey A. Hill and Mark Abercrombie were named in the appeal, Monday’s opinion was specific to the two sheriff’s deputies.
The court ruled that the deputies were not entitled to qualified immunity because they used "unconstitutionally excessive force" against a subject engaging in passive resistance.
Qualified immunity shields government officials, including law enforcement, from liability for constitutional violations such as the right to be free from excessive police force, and has drawn criticism in recent years in the wake of high-profile police shootings involving people of color, which have rarely resulted in criminal convictions against the officers. The law also shields officials from monetary damages if they did not violate what courts consider to be "clearly established" law.
In 2013, Rice filed suit against Murakami, Morehouse, Shaffer, Hill, and Abercrombie, as well as 20 other law enforcement officers who responded to an emergency assist call Murakami made through her radio, called a “Code 3.”
A Code 3 request is considered one of the most urgent requests for backup an officer can issue and “generally requires that they respond immediately and with lights and sirens running,” the appeals court wrote Monday.
Winmill between 2014 and 2015 denied Murakami’s request for summary judgement citing qualified immunity as to her Code 3 call, but granted several other motions where she used the qualified immunity defense. Winmill denied Morehouse and Shaffer’s qualified immunity as to their involvement in Rice’s beating, but granted qualified immunity as to their role in forcing him to the ground.
Winmill also denied qualified immunity to Abercrombie, Hill, and other officers involved in the beating. The officers appealed those rulings, and in November 2016, the 9th Circuit affirmed the district court’s rulings, except as to Murakami, holding that she was entitled to qualified immunity for her Code 3 call, stating that she could not have reasonably foreseen that the call would lead to excessive use of force.
Rice's attorney Craig Durham confirmed Tuesday that in Murakami's case, the decision was not appealable.
The case proceeded to trial against Morehouse, Shaffer, Abercrombie and Hill for their alleged excessive use of force during the beating, and the district court granted all qualified immunity, except for Abercrombie. Charges against Abercrombie eventually were dismissed by a jury on those same grounds.
On Monday, the 9th Circuit “concluded that a reasonable jury could find that (Rice) engaged in passive resistance and that defendants’ take-down of (Rice) involved unconstitutionally excessive force.” Judges said that “because the right to be free from ‘the application of non-trivial force for engaging in mere passive resistance’ was clearly established before December 2011,” Morehouse and Shaffer were not immune from suit.
The case has now been remanded to Winmill’s court. No further hearings have yet been scheduled in the case, according to federal court records.
Asked for comment, Ada County said it does not comment on pending litigation. Durham said Rice's legal team was happy the 9th Circuit "reaffirmed that the Fourth Amendment prohibits police officers from using more than non-trivial force when a motorist is not actively resisting any commands."
"This was an excessive display of force against someone who just wanted to be left alone and get home," Durham said, arguing that the case is yet another example of why qualified immunity should be reexamined.
"That defense has served to protect state actors from serious constitutional violations simply because courts had not previously decided a case on the exact same set of facts," he said. "The (U.S.) Senate should now act on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to reform qualified immunity so that all are protected from misconduct."
Most details of Rice’s encounter with the police are not contested. According to the 9th Circuit, Rice was driving with his wife and her two teenage daughters at about 3:30 a.m. when Murakami stopped him. She later told the court she initiated the traffic stop because Rice failed to signal for 5 seconds before changing lanes, and she suspected he was driving under the influence. He later passed a field sobriety test.
In criminal proceedings against Rice, the state court declared the stop unlawful and all charges were dismissed after Ada County Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel viewed the dashcam video and determined Rice did not swerve, used his turn signal, and was in complete control of the vehicle.
According to records, in the December 2011 incident, Rice pulled over to the right shoulder of the interstate, just over the fog line, and showed Murakami his driver’s license through the window, but refused to provide registration and proof of insurance. Murakami then returned to her car and requested a Code 3 assist, but again approached Rice’s car and asked him for his license and the other documents while assistance was on the way.
Rice declined again, prompting Murakami to open the driver’s side of the vehicle and instruct Rice to exit, announcing that he was under arrest for “obstruction and delay,” to which Rice answered by providing his name but said, “I will not get out of this car,” records stated.
Murakami made a second call before backup arrived, court records showed. She testified at trial that she radioed a “Code 4” update because she was trying to tell dispatch she was OK, because she could hear sirens everywhere, and that she only needed one or two units.
Code 4 indicated that she was not in danger, but evidence presented at trial which the 9th Circuit called “uncontroverted” clarified that the responding officers did not receive that update because they used different radio frequencies.
Rice was removed from his car after Murakami repeatedly asked him to exit the vehicle, with the help of Morehouse, who had arrived on scene with Shaffer. Murakami threatened to break Rice's car window if he did not exit the vehicle, and according to records, Rice repeatedly asked to speak to Murakami's supervisor. Rice did roll down the window and unlock the car, records stated.
Rice maintained to the district court that he did not resist as he was pulled from the vehicle. Murakami and Morehouse attempted to hold Rice in a “police lead” position, grabbing his wrist with one hand and triceps with the other. Judges wrote that Morehouse grabbed Rice’s right arm while Murakami grabbed his left. “When Murakami was unable to grip Rice’s arm, Shaffer stepped in, took Rice’s arm, and assumed the police lead position,” the 9th Circuit said.
Judges specified that Rice maintained he did not resist, even as Shaffer and Morehouse tripped him and forced him to the ground using a “take-down” maneuver. “Rice landed face-first on the pavement and suffered extreme pain,” they wrote on Monday.