When four-term Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo announced on Jan. 5 via press release that he’d seek a 5th term in the U.S. Senate, the Idaho Press requested an interview. Subsequently, that request was granted, and on Friday, Jan. 28, Crapo sat down with Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell for a wide-ranging interview at his Boise office.
Here is the full interview:
Q: Why are you running for re-election? Why do you want a 5th term in the U.S. Senate?
Crapo: Today in the United States, we are facing incredible challenge and battles on many fronts, domestically and internationally. I mean, the examples could be things like the explosive overspending that Congress is doing. The incredible increase in regulatory activity and regulatory burdens that is damaging our supply chains and hurting our economy. The border crisis that we have, the crime wave that we see, that’s, part of that is the defund the police effort that is real, that is out there, the assault on the 2nd Amendment rights, I mean, the list goes on. There are a tremendous number of critical issues facing the United States domestically.
Ukraine is probably the best example of the threats we face overseas, but certainly not the only one. We’ve got China and its aggressive behavior. And Russia outside of Ukraine is exerting incredible pressures. Iran, North Korea, and difficulties in Europe and elsewhere with our allies in terms of trade disputes and issues like that. So we face a tremendous number of battles here, and the United States Senate is the battleground, and I’m in the middle of those battles.
And so in the context of where we are today, I very sincerely want to stay in this fight, and frankly Idaho and the people of Idaho have shown that they understand the right way to govern and the principles and policies which we should pursue, and I think I have done a very good job of representing those values and principles and policies in the United States Senate.
Q: Why are you the soldier that Idaho needs to have on the field in that fight?
Crapo: Well, I think, A, first of all because I have shown, my record is solid. I have got a very strong record of accomplishment both in terms of trying to stop bad policies and to implement good policies. And that’s what I was actually just going to move to. In addition to talking about the challenges that we face, if we are fortunate enough, the Republicans are fortunate enough to regain the majority in the Senate, I will be able to serve as the chairman of the Finance Committee, which is one of the most, if not the most, powerful committee in the U.S. Senate, having jurisdiction over our, the entire income side, revenue side of the federal government as well as our health care and entitlements and as well as U.S. trade, among many other issues.
There are a number of issues there, whether I’m the ranking member or the chairman, if I’m fortunate enough to get re-elected, I’ll be in a position to exert tremendously important influence for change.
I just want to throw out a couple of things that are very important, and that list is also a long list. But I’m the lead right now on a major piece of legislation to fix our prescription drug policy costs and prices, which I hope to be able to get across the board and into law.
Q: Before you leave that, why have you not supported allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices?
Crapo: Because that’s going to restrict the access to drug innovation and protection, and I don’t believe that it will reduce the cost any more effectively than what we are currently trying.
Q: I know that the pharmaceutical companies say that it will restrict the access to innovation, but other entities are able to negotiate for drug prices without ending innovation in pharmaceuticals.
Crapo: If you’ll recall, the last big prescription drug reform was done under Republican leadership, and that system has actually seen the price of prescription pharmaceuticals effectively, not completely effectively or we wouldn’t be talking about this problem, but has had a positive impact on the ability to control and reduce drug prices. And I do believe that that’s the best way to go. I have never supported government price fixing as a solution.
Q: Is negotiation equivalent to government price fixing?
Crapo: When the government controls the health care system. What we’re talking about here is Medicare and Medicaid primarily, but also CHIPS and the other government-controlled entities. When the government controls the entity with which the negotiations are taking place, it’s like saying one side gets to decide. I mean, to call them negotiations is hardly accurate, and it is in essence the ability of the federal government to control the price, and that has never worked in any economy.
Q: But if we forbid any negotiation, aren’t we then granting the ability to control the price solely to the provider?
Crapo: If you look at the solution that’s currently in place, there is negotiation, it’s not outright negotiation by the government, but there is a system in place where there is engagement on that. And it can be improved. That’s what my legislation does. The point is, your question was why haven’t I supported the pressure, the Democrats have been pushing for this for years and years.
Q: As has, say, the AARP and all kinds of groups.
Crapo: You could list the people on one side, I could list the people on the other side, it’s not just the pharmaceutical companies. There’s lots of focus on trying to get to a market-oriented solution that does not allow, I guess, manipulation of the market by the pharmaceutical industries, and that causes us to get into a true price-finding solution that is not one that is simply controlled by a government mandate.
Q: OK. And I’m sorry for interrupting your flow.
Crapo: I was just going to reference a couple of other initiatives. Another big initiative I have is legislation to deal with our energy policy, which is a critical aspect of dealing with concerns crossing everything from the price of energy today to the impact of our energy solutions on our environment and many other things. And my proposal is a technology-neutral proposal, rather than one that attacks the oil and gas industry, but one which lets every new technology and existing technologies participate in tax credits and supports for the development and the innovation and the implementation of new technologies. And it is supported broadly by energy companies and energy research organizations across the country, which would be, I think, a phenomenal boost to us broadening our energy base and strengthening our energy base in the United States.
Another one is I’m a lead right now on very significant legislation to deal with early cancer detection, something that could be a game changer in the battle against cancer in the United States.
And those are just two or three. Obviously, sitting on the Finance Committee, I have a tremendous concern about what our tax policy should be, and one of the things I’m doing right now is opposing most of the proposals to change our tax policy that the Biden Administration has proposed, and supporting the kinds of reforms that I think will really help build and strengthen the kind of economy that we need to have to battle our fiscal crisis in the United States as well as to protect and strengthen Americans in global competition. I can go on and on, but those are the kinds of things that I want to be engaged in working on.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if you’re elected to another term … in that 5th term that you really want to get done?
Crapo: If you go over the list that I just described, I want to stop a lot of the current drift in U.S. policy toward a lot of these crises that I just mentioned. And secondly, I want to move forward to rebuild the foundation for a strong economy, for America to be competitive, not just competitive but the lead economy in the world again, and for us to be able to accomplish many of the things that I just talked about, to reform our energy policy, so that we have a strong, stable, self-reliant energy policy. I want to move forward to get those early cancer detection proposals in place and to get the solutions put into place for the prescription drug prices. The list is extensive.
Q: So if you win a 5th term and complete it, you would be the 2nd longest serving Idaho senator ever, second only to William Borah. If you were to achieve that distinction, what would you want to be known for? What would you want your legacy to be after that term?
Crapo: I would want my legacy to be that I effectively and solidly advocated for the conservative principles and values and policies by which Idahoans wanted our country to be governed. And as a part of that, that’s kind of just a broad overstatement. But the ultimate aspect of that comes down to just detailed accomplishments on many areas. That we helped make the United States strong and competitive globally and domestically. That we protected and preserved our environment, and that we strengthened the ability of people in a free market to build their own American dream.
Q: Now, when you serve that long, questions come up: Have you lost touch with the place that you’re representing? You have been working in Washington, D.C. for quite a number of years now, between your service in the Senate and your service in the House. And I think that when you got that DUI, the biggest shock to the people of Idaho was, is that the Mike Crapo that we knew? How do you stay in touch with Idaho when you are in D.C. for so long?
Crapo: First of all, I’ll remind you … before COVID made it so that we couldn’t have so many public meetings, I had over 200, I think the number was around 230 town meetings in Idaho over the last six to eight years, and I might have the years wrong there.
Q: A whole lot of them were in one period, as I recall.
Crapo: I did a town meeting in every one of the 200 Idaho cities, the incorporated cities, and then I began on the unincorporated areas and got to about 30 of those, before we then went into another campaign and engaged in extensive statewide contact there. But those are just an example.
Q: Is that something you want to go back to?
Crapo: You bet. I want to finish those other, there’s about 200 unincorporated towns, too. Sometime I want to get back to that and hopefully sooner than later. But on top of that, I have extensive contacts with Idaho whether I’m here or there, whether I’m in Idaho or Washington, D.C. I would say I probably engage with some organization or individual from Idaho multiple times every day. So I just think it is not an accurate depiction, which I know some of my opponents try to create, it’s not an accurate depiction to say that I just have not been in contact with Idahoans. I represent Idaho and I have done so consistently and strongly.
Another part of the answer to your question I think is this. I mentioned earlier, you asked what I wanted my legacy to be. I answered you by saying that part of my answer was that I would be known to be a strong advocate for the principles, values and policies that Idahoans want to see used. I think it’s very clear that the principles, values and policies that I have advocated have not changed. I am just as solid on them today as I was in the very first day I stepped on to the floor of the House of Representatives. And I think that that’s a very critical point to make.
Q: So, there was the DUI, there was the issue with the campaign funds where somebody let them go to a get-rich-scheme and lost some, how do you overcome things like that? What lessons do you learn from those and take into your continued public service?
Crapo: Look, I won’t deny that I made a mistake with the DUI. I made that mistake and I paid the price for it. And I acknowledged that to the people of Idaho. And with regard to the campaign funds issues, that was also a mistake which was identified by me and corrected. So I would just say that I think the people of Idaho can look to how I responded to those two things and make their own judgment as to whether I dealt with them appropriately.
Q: We currently have an open federal judge position in Idaho, and there has been quite a bit of talk. I’ve been in touch with your staff, there have been rumors here in the state that now that we have a Democratic administration, the Democrats have put forth a short list of, as I recall it was four names and they were all women.
Crapo: Mmm hmm.
Q: And that since then, you and Sen. Risch have put forth your own short list and there’ve been rumors about who’s on it. Where does that stand and when are we going to get another federal judge?
Crapo: Let me correct you about that perception that you described. Sen. Risch and I have not yet put forward our own recommendation, but I expect and hope that that will be very soon.
Q: Can you define very soon?
Crapo: I’ve learned not to put time frames on those things, so I’m not going to say when that is. But I hope, I really hope – well, I’ll go this far. I hope that within the next month we can get something out. Now, I’m not sure that we will publicly announce whose names we will be submitting.
But I can tell you this, and this may be what generated the comment that you made earlier from people, Sen. Risch and I have had meetings both at the staff level and individually with our counterparts at the White House on this issue, and we have engaged with them on how we procedurally need to move forward. You indicated that there’s now a Democrat president and therefore that some are saying that the Democratic Party in Idaho gets to choose who the list is, or has at least submitted their own list. The way our Constitution works, is that particularly with the blue slip in the Senate, which is being honored by Sen. Durbin today in the Judiciary Committee, that decision is made jointly by the president and the two senators from the state in which the appointment is made. And so, Sen. Risch and I, we’ve had that conversation with the White House, and that is the process that will be followed. Both sides will find a candidate with whom –
Q: What do you mean by both sides?
Crapo: The White House and Sen. Risch and I will work together to find a candidate whom we all can accept. And Sen. Risch and I are working very aggressively to get … recommendations to make to the White House. And then from there, that’s one of the reasons I can’t tell you what the timing is, because then it depends on what vetting the White House wants to do and how long it will take them.
Q: Have you and Sen. Risch interviewed any candidates?
Crapo: We have not personally yet, but contact has been made with a number of people and will continue to be made. … You’ll recall President Obama was president when the last district judgeship in Idaho came up, so we had the similar situation. We had similar contact and meeting with the White House. And we worked it out. And I was just going to say that we’re basically following the same process that we did then.
Q: For Judge Nye?
Crapo: For Judge Nye, yeah. And I wanted to say that I have very strong compliments to give to our counterparts in the White House, who I believe are in complete sincerity working closely to see if we can find that candidate that is agreeable to all of us.
Q: OK. In looking over your recent legislative record, it seems very clear that you still work across party lines, you co-sponsor bills and amendments and co-author letters and proposals with senators of the other party regularly. Back oh, five or or six years ago, whenever that was when you were in the ‘Gang of 6,’ the New York Times called you a ‘hero of bipartisanship’ or something like that. But your rhetoric is extremely partisan. Why the difference there?
Crapo: Well, first of all I appreciate that you acknowledge that. I work very hard to find areas where we can build agreement but maintain our own respective principles. And that can be done. Another one that you didn’t reference is SB 2155, the major reform of our financial community, which was resisted aggressively on the other side but on which we were able to build strong bipartisan votes, votes on both sides. Each of the initiatives that I just referenced to you earlier, the cancer initiative, the energy initiative, and the prescription drug initiative, have support from both sides of the aisle. And one thing that I have learned is that there almost always is a way to find an area where agreement can be built, and then building that agreement. And that’s what I’m glad, that that is reflected in my record. But it is also something that shows, back to the other part of one of my answers, that I don’t deviate from my principles, values and policies in doing that. You can find room to build solutions that get more broad support without giving up your principles, values and policies. You also asked what’s different, why is that not working so well now.
Q: Well, your statements.
Crapo: For my legislation, it is moving forward. But you don’t see a lot of that in the current Senate. Actually you do see quite a bit of it, but not much of it gets to the floor.
Q: It seems like the rhetoric is very –
Crapo: Yeah, the rhetoric is very different.
Q: Turned up, on both sides, including yours.
Crapo: Yeah. And you might think my answer is a part of that rhetoric, but my answer is so far in this administration, not without deviation because there are some exceptions, but on the majority if not the entirety of the massive, well I would say the vast majority of the legislation that is allowed to be moved, it is following President Biden’s agenda, on which there is not that kind of consensus built.
Q: But was that not the same case under every previous president, with their party and the administration?
Crapo: No, not at all. In fact, let me give you an example, and take COVID as a good example on that. COVID hit us during the last year of President Trump’s presidency. When it hit us, we realized, both the House, the Senate and the White House realized that we had a crisis that was every bit as much a crisis as a war. And that it required us to give the attention and frankly the financial support to, in order to fight back COVID, and I don’t mean just medically, I mean the impact on our economy and everything else. And during that year, the Republicans who controlled everything created committees, in fact in the Senate, Mitch McConnell created committees to deal with certain pieces of that crisis and put a Republican, and then had Sen. Schumer put a Democrat in as co-chairs of those committees. I chaired the one that dealt with, I think, probably the biggest part of them, which was, I was the Banking Committee chairman then, but I chaired the part that dealt with the Paycheck Protection Program.
Q: The CARES Act, right?
Crapo: Yeah, the CARES Act. That was primarily in the committee that Sherrod Brown, the Democrat, and I, the Republican, chaired. But there were multiple, there were five or six committees dealing with different pieces of this. Over that year, following that process, with bipartisan efforts, we passed four major COVID bills, and all four of them got either unanimous or close to unanimous votes. Four trillion dollars in that year was spent. Then, you go to the next year, the first few months of the Biden presidency, and they crammed through a $1.9 trillion COVID bill, no committees, no consultation, and frankly not very much legitimate connection to COVID. And a massive amount of new spending.
And so, you say that’s the way it always is? No, that’s not the way it always happens.
Q: Hmmm.
Crapo: We have consistently worked in a bipartisan fashion.
Q: So you have seen administrations come and go. How does this new one compare with those others as far as how you work with them from the Senate?
Crapo: Well, I’ve kind of alluded to that already. I knew Joe Biden when he was in the Senate, and have worked with him when he was a senator to put together areas of solutions, in those areas where we could find common ground to agree on. So far in this Congress, with very few exceptions, the president has not been willing to look for those areas of common ground where we could possibly build consensus. And instead has pushed a specific agenda in a number of different areas, and worked hard, frankly, to get the 50 votes plus the vice president’s tie-breaking vote to cram them down. In fact they put most of their effort into legislation under reconciliation, which you’ll recall among the procedures don’t require or allow a filibuster, and then worked to get that 50-plus-one. I don’t know why, but the president has for whatever reason decided he would rather try to work with his base and pursue their agenda without amendment or without negotiation and try to cram it down, and that has not worked so well for him.
Q: Speaking of partisan differences, we’ve just had an announcement that Justice Breyer is going to retire.
Crapo: Yes.
Q: President Biden says he’s going to nominate a replacement. You’ve made differing statements over the years as far as the Senate’s role and how speedily a president’s nominee for the Supreme Court should be considered and confirmed. What’s going to be your approach on this?
Crapo: I think my position over the years has been very, very consistent. And that is that I don’t dispute the right of any president to nominate any nominee that they want to when there is a vacancy. What I disagree with, and if you look at the past circumstances, I think every one fits this mode. I have said whether it’s an election year or not, or whether it’s this timing or that timing, I will not support a nominee that will be an activist judge or justice, as opposed to a rule of law justice. And what I mean by that is that they must call the law and the Constitution as it is written, not as they think it should have been written or as they think that it should maybe be reinterpreted to mean something based on current circumstances. If justices will follow the law, rather than seeking to create the law, which is the responsibility of Congress and the president, then I will lean more favorably in their favor. And I think that every vote I have cast on the Supreme Court has been absolutely consistent with that point.
Q: So will you support an up-or-down vote on President Biden’s nominee, whoever that is, as soon as he makes it?
Crapo: Yes. Well, I won’t tell you the timing because the Senate does have its right to go through and do the vetting. But that’s controlled by the president’s party. So whatever the timing is, when the president makes a nomination, he’s got a right to make the nomination and I believe the Senate should vote on it. I think, is that an answer to your question?
Q: Absolutely. (laughter) So, final question, I think we’re about out of time.
Crapo: Sure.
John Hoene, Crapo’s chief of staff: Take what you need.
Q: Oh, thank you. In past election campaigns, you haven’t drawn very high-profile challengers. There was one time where all you had was a write-in Democrat running against you.
Crapo: I remember that.
Q: And this time around you made the announcement that you were going to seek another term via a press release. You didn’t do, you know, the traditional announcement on the Capitol steps and the tour of the state or anything like that. How are you going to reach out to the people of Idaho to make the case that you deserve another term, whether or not you have a strong challenger?
Crapo: Well, first of all, you indicated I’ve had different types of challenges along the way. I have never had a different type of a campaign. I take every campaign seriously … and run a full, solid campaign to get my message out. COVID changed the way that we communicated, not only on town meetings, but on campaigns, although I haven’t done a campaign in COVID yet. But COVID will impact the ways that we engage in our society, and as those changes, as those circumstances change I will adjust with them. In the meantime, I’ll just go back to what I mentioned to you before, I have consistently engaged with Idahoans through COVID. Zoom meetings have become very popular. I didn’t know how to do Zoom meetings very well when COVID started, I know how to do ‘em really well now. Digital and electronic media, all kinds of different media, there are ways to reach out and engage with people. One of the blessings we have in today’s society is the ability to communicate and to engage. I was even thinking this morning about how we could maybe even do a town meeting virtually, and I’m sure it’s possible to do it. You know, if you’re just thinking about doing the unincorporated communities, I don’t know how you set that up exactly right now, but I’m sure we could.
But my point is I intend to communicate with Idahoans as I always have aggressively, and constantly, and every way that is available.
Q: If you draw challengers, will you debate them?
Crapo: I always have and I expect that I will this time. The only reason I left a little wiggle room in there is because I’ve got to see the circumstances at the time.
Q: There’s been a lot of concern recently about the state of our democracy.
Crapo: Yes.
Q: We even had an attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election through an armed takeover of our U.S. Capitol while you were there.
Crapo: I was there.
Q: What should we be doing about this, moving forward? Is our democracy in danger?
Crapo: Our democracy, our republic, is being challenged on many fronts. I listed a bunch of them at the outset of our discussion today, and each of them in one way or the other challenges the strength of our republic. So I think we should take that very seriously. Your question is what could we do. Many people say Congress needs to start being less personal and engaged in character assassination and things like that and get more engaged in policy. You know, under our Constitution, there is nothing wrong with robust debate or disagreement over ideas. But violent conduct is not appropriate. So I think we have to be very clear that violence is not allowed, whether it is the crime in the streets or the protests or what have you. That’s not just Congress’s role. I’m referring to everyone in the United States that needs to respect individual rights and reject violence and hatred.
I think that’s one of the biggest pieces of the solution. There are many, many others that could be talked about. I think we need to have strong support of our police and the security that they provide and the safety that they provide against those who would break the law or who would commit crimes of violence. We need to have strong support of our military and our national defense activities to protect us against external threats. And we need to have strong leadership in communities, in families, in statehouses, in Congress, and governors and the president and others. Many other opinion leaders, from the private sector as well, to make the case that we need to restore civility in the United States.
Q: The violent mob that attacked the Capitol was egged on by claims from the former president that the election was stolen. Do you believe that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president of the United States?
Crapo: Well yeah, I voted that way on Jan. 6, that you’ll recall. The question on Jan 6 was when the Senate and the House count the ballots that are submitted by the states, and the question that was raised then, which is a fair question to be raised, was were all of the ballots appropriate to be counted, or were some of them not appropriate to be counted? The misunderstanding that some had was that Congress could just reject what the state decided about its elections. I’m not going to make a comment on whether the states were right or wrong in every single case about how they counted their ballots, because I don’t know. That was not the Senate’s job. The Senate’s job was to assure that the process that the state went through to count its ballots was legal and fair. That was the call that we made, and I made the call that it was. And frankly, I would be very worried about a Congress that took unto itself the ability to reject what any state says that its vote is, because if you had a Congress where both houses were of one party, and they were of a different party of the president or the president-elect, they could literally overturn the election. And that’s not an acceptable outcome in our constitutional system. In terms of protecting our Constitution, which I said earlier today needs protection, and we need to honor it and follow it faithfully, Congress’ job was to check to be sure that the states had correctly crossed every ‘t’ and dotted every ‘i,’ and then if we determined that they did, to count their votes. And that’s what I did.
Q: OK, is there anything else you’d like to tell me today?
Crapo: That’s good. I appreciate the chance we had to visit.
Q: I’m really glad we got to talk. Thank you very much.
Note: The time allotted for the interview was 30 minutes, but it went for a little over 40.