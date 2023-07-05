Boise firefighters battle an acre brush fire between two subdivisions off of Columbia Road on Tuesday night. The fire, started by fireworks, was quickly spreading through the sage brush threatening nearby homes, according to a Facebook post from the Boise Fire Department. The post said that crews put on an aggressive attack, preventing the fire from reaching any of homes and that there were no reported injuries.
Screenshot image taken from Boise Fire Department Facebook page
The sounds of whistling and bangs from fireworks filled the air before the sun had even set on Tuesday. Wispy clouds of smoke filtered away in the golden light. And after the sun went down, the frequency of the loud noises only increased as colors exploded over the trees.
Fireworks are a spectacle to behold. And like the name suggests, they can also start fires.
The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a fireworks-related structure fire just after 1 a.m. on July 5 — and unfortunately, a dog died in the fire.
"A motorhome, shed and car were destroyed, and there was heavy damage to the home," according to a news release from the city.
Overall, the Caldwell Fire Department responded to eight outside fires on the Fourth of July itself, most of which were fireworks-related.
From June 30 at 8 a.m. to July 5 8 at a.m., the department responded to 17 outside fires, four vehicle fires and 67 EMS calls, the news release stated.
In Meridian, the fire department responded to three vegetation fires and two dumpster fires from fireworks on the Fourth of July.
“None of them impacted structures,” said Kelsey Winnett, public safety information officer for the city of Meridian. “No significant damage occurred.”
On July 4 through July 5 at 8 a.m., Boise Fire had 117 calls for service. Of those, 25 were fires, according to Lynsey Amundson, Boise Fire Department communications manager. It is not clear how many of the 25 fires were fireworks related.
One that was caused by fireworks occurred off of Columbia Road in south Boise between two subdivisions. According to a Facebook post from the Boise Fire Department, the fire quickly spread through sage brush, threatening nearby homes.
"Great job to the crews on an aggressive attack preventing the fire from reaching any of homes. There were no reported injuries," the post said.
Nampa fire crews responded to 17 fireworks-related fires on July 4 and five fireworks-related fires on July 3.
Overall, the numbers appear to be higher than last year, when the Boise Fire Department responded to 14 fire calls. There were also around 14 total fireworks-related fires in Nampa last year, as previously reported.
In 2022 in Meridian, there were two incidents, according to Winnett.
"My thought is just more people are using fireworks. As the valley grows, we have more families coming in that want to light off fireworks," Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson said. "Some come from areas where they haven't been able to light them off before."
Johnson also said the heat over the last week did dry out some grasses.
He said there's also been a "strange" trend this year — seven of the fires were dumpster fires.
"We think people are trying to be safe and lighting their fireworks off in large parking lots," Johnson said. "But the problem is, then they're going and dumping their fireworks in dumpsters when they're done. And so they sit in there and smolder and start a fire."
The best way to dispose of fireworks is to let them sit for five minutes after they're done. Once they're cool, you can touch them. Then, you put them in a metal bucket of water and let them soak overnight, Johnson said. The next day, you can throw them in the normal trash.
Air quality also suffered as the day went on, according to Michael Toole, Idaho Department of Environment Quality regional airshed coordinator.
Toole said in an email that air quality for particulate matter was in the good/green category until the festivities started.
“Once fireworks celebrations started, we did see hourly levels rise throughout the valley into the red (unhealthy) to maroon (very unhealthy) late in the evening to the early morning hours,” Toole said. “Air quality conditions improved quickly through the early morning and particulate matter is currently in the good/green level for the area.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.