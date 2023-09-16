BOISE — Roxy Albig stood several feet off the ground, balancing on scaffolding while she spray-painted the brick wall. For a third year, she brought her mockup to life in downtown Boise’s Freak Alley.
Freak Alley sits between Eighth and Ninth streets and Bannock and Idaho, showcasing murals from local artists. After a hiatus following the peak of the pandemic, the outdoor gallery has returned in full swing, with artists having access to paint this past week.
Born and raised locally, Albig is studying art at Boise State University.
“I realized how much of a community effort it is,” Albig said of the alley. “This is such an integral part of the artistic community in Boise.”
Freak Alley was originally founded by Colby Akers, beginning as graffiti on the back wall of Moon’s Kitchen Cafe’s previous location in 2002.
Following the pandemic and when Akers left, local business owner Melissa Nodzu took on Freak Alley in hopes of continuing its legacy.
According to Nodzu, Freak Alley took off as a collective in August 2012, with artists returning every year to update the walls.
While many businesses’ backdoors are adorned by artists’ murals, the alleyway is owned by a single entity, Baum Development, which has continued to allow them to paint.
“Working with the majority of those business owners has been actually really great,” Nodzu said.
Jay O’leary, also known as Toofless, recently moved back to Boise to help better establish Freak Alley alongside Nodzu. His main goal is to give back to the community.
This year the alley received over 50 artist submissions in just three weeks, according to O’leary, with 22 being accepted. Those who hope to feature their work in Freak Alley must pay a $25 application fee.
With tattoos all over and a cigarette in hand, O’leary may look intimidating at first glance. But at Freak Alley, he has served as a mentor to many young artists.
When he was younger, O’leary was involved in gangs and arrested for graffiti. After serving 11 years in prison, he began to turn his life around.
“I’m not very good at following rules, but (being incarcerated) saved my life,” O’leary said.
In other cities, O’leary said places like the alley with painted walls also had crime and drugs. Freak Alley set a different standard.
“I’m an artist. We’re all crazy,” O’leary said. “I have been trying to do good my whole life but I’ve always been pushed into bad places.”
Artist John Hargrett has spent the past week working on an anatomical heart, texturing and layering to make it look like an embroidered patch. At the top of the art piece, he plans to write “Keep your heart.”
“It’s been an honor,” Hargrett said about the opportunity to participate. “It’s a wonderful spot because there’s no other venue where we could have this collective of artists.”
When Hargrett heard that submissions had opened up, he painted a smaller version of the mural to pitch. Once selected, he began to amass supplies.
“The costs start to add up,” Hargrett said.
Both Hargrett and Albig estimated costs that added up to hundreds of dollars for supplies. This didn’t account for the amount of time each artist dedicated to their murals.
“It’s like a 60-hour work week,” Hargrett said.
With all these costs, Nodzu said they want to raise enough funds to support their artists. As a loosely organized group, they plan to better establish Freak Alley, beginning with a website donation tab. Despite some popular assumptions, Nodzu clarified that the city does not financially support the alley.
In addition to material costs and time, artists also end up paying for parking due to the downtown location. O’leary said an artist had their car booted this past week.
Little money has been raised, according to O’leary and Nodzu, but they hope to change that through donations.
Looking forward, there are plans to refresh murals in October and make Freak Alley active year-round. O’leary aims to make Freak Alley an organization, not just an alleyway, building camaraderie among artists.
“I’m financially stable enough to give back,” O’leary said. “I have a lot of guilt in my life. If I can just help others do art, that can relieve some of the guilt and stress.”
He emphasized that each of the artists working this week came from different walks of life, from a traveling painter to a college art teacher.
“If I can help one person, then all the troubles I’ve gone through will have been worth it,” O’leary said. “Because that one person might be the person to teach the next person … the torch is always going to be passed down.”
