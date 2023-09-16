Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Roxy Albig stood several feet off the ground, balancing on scaffolding while she spray-painted the brick wall. For a third year, she brought her mockup to life in downtown Boise’s Freak Alley.

Freak Alley sits between Eighth and Ninth streets and Bannock and Idaho, showcasing murals from local artists. After a hiatus following the peak of the pandemic, the outdoor gallery has returned in full swing, with artists having access to paint this past week.

Mural artist Laci McCrea makes an adjustment to a reference drawing while creating a new mural for Freak Alley in downtown Boise on Thursday.
Mural artists Laci McCrea and Roxy Albig create new art on a wall of Freak Alley in downtown Boise on Thursday. 
Local artist Roxy Albig uses spray cans to create a new mural in Freak Alley in downtown Boise on Thursday. 

