Students are planning a rally, signing petitions and sharing their stories on social media in the aftermath of anti-feminist comments made by Scott Yenor, a Boise State University political science professor.
Yenor himself spoke out on Twitter to defend himself, doubling down on his claim that feminism makes women “angry ... meddlesome and quarrelsome.”
“When feminists celebrate the revolutionary anger of modern women, they are applauded. When they celebrate their nastiness, they applaud one another,” Yenor said in a video he posted to Twitter on Nov. 30. “Things must change if this country is to rebuild the family.”
Feminists are outraged by a talk I recently gave for #NatCon2. Here’s my response. @NatConTalk pic.twitter.com/Jv3tIAE4xF— Scott Yenor (@scottyenor) November 30, 2021
Yenor added that feminists were outraged at his comments. He said independent women are independent of family and empowered "because her identity is career-based." He said the weakening of traditional, patriarchal family structures has been good for some, but brought "addiction, suicide, misery, crime, pain and purposelessness."
"While they medicate themselves in their loneliness, we should rebuild a country where men act with responsibility and purpose," Yenor said. "We should build a country where young girls are encouraged to be mothers and wives, as well as enjoying fulfilling jobs, if they choose."
The comments come on the heels of remarks he made at the National Conservatism Conference in October. His statements about women and feminism went viral after they were posted to TikTok.
The conference took place in Orlando, Florida, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and included keynote speakers such as Republican U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.
Yenor this week also shared what he said were voicemails he had received, some of which called him a loser, putrid and ignorant and one from someone who said she hoped he was beaten with sticks. That voicemail had further threats of violence inflicted on his life.
Yenor has not responded to multiple requests for comment from the Idaho Press.
All the controversy landed the BSU professor on The Lars Larson Show, a conservative radio show. Yenor has also gained over 1,000 new Twitter followers since Monday morning.
Still, thousands have signed a petition calling for a university investigation and disciplining him on the grounds of gender discrimination.
"Professor Yenor's statement is clearly one of discrimination against women," the petition said. "Boise State University should launch an investigation into whether Professor Yenor's verbal discrimination is endemic in his academic behavior."
Emily Walton, an executive MBA student, is planning a gathering on Saturday where women will come out and take a photo together at the “B” sculpture on the campus of Boise State. The women include lawyers, engineers and doctors — sectors that Yenor specifically mentioned — but all women are welcome.
“It's really just to redemonstrate that women are out in society. We’re really not going anywhere,” Walton said. “We aren’t going to go back into private life like Scott Yenor wants.”
Walton has also put out a call on Twitter for women who have taken Yenor's classes to reach out with stories about him, so Walton can connect them with lawyers in case of potential Title IX violations. Around 30 to 40 women have contacted her, Walton said.
“It still was in the back of my head, just kind of a sad and discouraging thing to think of, coming to campus and to think there's a professor here who so clearly states publicly that he doesn’t want me,” Walton said. “That’s just so offensive.”
People at Boise State are talking about what’s happening, Walton and Associate Professor of Political Science Steve Utych said.
Utych said he’s felt guilty in the past few days, because he’s heard rumors before and some students have told him that Yenor treats women differently than men. On Wednesday, Utych spoke out on Twitter to express his thoughts on the situation and called for Yenor to be investigated.
“He didn’t say anything about men being meddlesome and quarrelsome, which you know, if you want to look for a meddlesome or quarrelsome man, just look to Scott,” Utych said in an interview. “He’s allowed to behave that way but women aren’t?"
It's probably beyond time for me to talk about my colleague, Scott Yenor. You probably recently saw Scott's hateful comments about women -- these are not the first hateful comments he has made, but they were especially offensive— Steve Utych (@drsteveu) December 1, 2021
On Wednesday, Boise State released a statement saying it had a long history of supporting women. President Marlene Tromp and other administrative officials signed the letter.
"We defend their right to seek an education, to pursue a range of academic aspirations and dreams and to make their mark in whatever ways they choose," the statement said. "Women belong on our campus."
Boise State University said Tromp was unavailable for interviews but stood by Wednesday's message and would not be commenting further.
According to Idaho Education News, Yenor was hired at the university in 2000 and is a tenured professor.
According to his bio on the Boise State University website, Yenor is a resident of Meridian. He earned his Ph.D. from Loyola University, Chicago in 2000 and his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1993.
His hourly pay rate is $47.81.