Canyon County residents who know how to perform CPR can now connect with an app that alerts users if someone nearby is having cardiac arrest.
The app, called PulsePoint, sends an alert to users’ phones when a cardiac arrest emergency is going on in a nearby public place. The alert provides an opportunity for bystanders trained in CPR to help out while first responders are en route.
PulsePoint is available in Caldwell, Nampa, Middleton, Melba, Parma and Wilder. A community launch event will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Canyon County Paramedics Administration Building, 6116 Graye Lane in Caldwell.
“With PulsePoint we hope to increase bystander involvement in time-sensitive medical calls by increasing the use of CPR and AEDs (automated external defibrillators), while also keeping the community informed, in real time, of all emergency activities,” Michael Stowell, Chief of Canyon County Paramedics, said in a prepared statement.
“If someone does CPR while EMS are on their way, it triples their chance of survival,” Steve Blados, deputy chief with Canyon County Paramedics, previously told the Idaho Press.
A companion app, called PulsePoint AED, lets residents report and update AED locations so first responders and nearby residents can find AEDs quickly when an emergency happens. The app also shows users general information for all 911 calls to keep them better informed on what’s happening in the community, Stowell said.
“It gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, locate AEDs in the area, and perform potentially lifesaving CPR while our personnel respond to the scene," Stowell said.
Ada County, which launched the app in in 2017, saw success in using the PulsePoint app in March 2018 when a nearby doctor was able to save the life of a woman experiencing cardiac arrest. Dr. Nathan Green was honored during an EMS Week breakfast in May 2018.