The Idaho Public Utilities Commission declined Idaho Power's proposal to change how solar power generators are paid for their power.
The issue at hand is "net metering," essentially how much customers are reimbursed for the electricity they produce and send back to the larger electric grid.
In Idaho, homeowners who use solar panels receive a one-to-one reimbursement credit. For every kilowatt they produce over the amount they use in a month, they receive a one-kilowatt credit from the Idaho Power Company because that power is going back into the Idaho Power grid.
Idaho Power was seeking to change that rate, cutting it from almost 10 cents per kilowatt produced to somewhere around 4.4 cents per kilowatt over the course of about 10 years.
In Friday's decision, the PUC rejected that settlement agreement between Idaho Power, the Sierra Club, city of Boise, Idaho Clean Energy Association, Idaho Irrigation Pumpers Association and others, according to a PUC press release.
The reasons the settlement was rejected were twofold: because the public was "not adequately notified or aware that the agreement might result in significant changes to Idaho Power's net metering program," and that the settlement proceedings made a record "insufficient to support the settlement," a PUC press release said.
The PUC also said existing on-site generation customers as of Dec. 20, 2019, would be grandfathered into the current rates for essentially forever, according to PUC spokesman Adam Rush.
Along with the denial of the settlement and the grandfathering decision, the PUC directed Idaho Power to conduct a study of the costs and benefits of on-site power generation to its system, and that the study must be "understandable to an average customer," according to a PUC press release. PUC staff and Idaho Power will also be hosting public workshops to provide information on the net-metering program in the future.