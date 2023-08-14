After a 13-year run as publisher of the Idaho Press, Matt Davison will be accepting a job outside of the newspaper sector.
After a 13-year run as publisher of the Idaho Press, Matt Davison will be accepting a job outside of the newspaper sector.
His last day will be Aug. 31.
The longtime Canyon County publication, formerly called the Idaho Press-Tribune, expanded into Ada County in 2018 and Adams Publishing Group purchased the Boise Weekly during his tenure.
“Taking the Idaho Press from a community newspaper covering Canyon County to the largest newspaper in Idaho will forever be a highlight of my career,” Davison, who has been in newspapers since 1995, said. “I owe much of that growth to our subscribers and appreciate their support of our expansion efforts these past several years.”
Nick Monico, Chief Operating Officer of Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Idaho Press, said finding a successor will begin immediately.
“A national search will be underway to find an experienced candidate as soon as possible,” Monico said.
