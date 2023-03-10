Lisa E Sanchez.jpg

Lisa Sánchez

In an email to Ada County officials, former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez explained her campaign finance funds as reimbursements to herself for her phone bill, meals or gifts for volunteers and office supplies.

The email, obtained by the Idaho Press via a public records request, was in response to questions from Ada County Elections Director Saul Seyler, who asked her to explain payments to herself, the amount of food she purchased and money spent at vendors that “we do not typically see involved in campaign finance reporting,” such as Lit&Co. Candles and Rite Aid.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

